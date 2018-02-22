Offering SPV, independent director, and fund administration

CSC, a world leader in business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, today announced it has expanded its special purpose entity (SPV), independent director, and fund administration business in the U.S. to the structured finance and private equity markets.

CSC provides clients with a comprehensive range of services including outsourced fund administration, debt capital markets services, SPV management and administrative services, and agency services. CSC's team specializes in customized services from pre-closing through to completion of transaction.

"We're very happy to be expanding these service lines through our global brand-services that were previously only marketed through our Delaware Trust business," says CSC Global Financial Markets President Bill Popeo. "As deals become increasingly customized and complex, we understand that clients need stable partners who offer a global footprint of fund administration and capital markets services."

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Delaware Trust Company, CSC will continue to provide U.S.-based clients with specialized corporate trust and agency services. Delaware Trust is not affiliated with any bank, lender, or other third party, and is regulated by the Delaware State Bank Commissioner and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CSC also provides trade services in Asia, including trust and agency services, and specialist tax, accounting, human resources, and market entry or trade support to organizations interested in expanding into Hong Kong, Singapore, and mainland China.

"CSC just recently began offering these services in Europe as well," says CSC Global Financial Markets Vice President John Hebert. "Coupled with our long-standing private ownership, expert teams, and commitment to client service, CSC is positioned perfectly to meet the market demand for these services anywhere our clients are."

CSC provides services for every phase of the business life cycle. Today, CSC is one of the world's largest privately held businesses to offer specialized administration services uniquely tailored to the needs of clients in the corporate, private equity, real estate, structured finance, and restructuring markets in all major global financial centers.

About CSC

CSC is the world's leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services to companies around the globe. From keeping your business in compliance and streamlining operations, to protecting and promoting your brand online, we use our expertise and personal approach to help your business run smoother. We are the business behind business. We are the trusted partner for 90% of the Fortune 500, more than half of the Best Global Brands (Interbrand), nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial organizations. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, we have offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005035/en/

Contacts:

CSC

Laura Crozier

Public Relations Manager

302-636-5401 x. 65526

CSC News Room