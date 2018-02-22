Custom House Global Fund Services Appoints David Barry as COO

Fund services professional returns to management team of Custom House, a leading global fund administration business

VALLETTA, Malta and DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Custom House Global Fund Services ("Custom House", the "group"), a leading independent hedge fund administration specialist, announces the appointment of David Barry as Chief Operations Officer responsible for the oversight and management of Custom House's global administration team. Mr. Barry will split his time between the group's Dublin and Malta offices.

"We are delighted to welcome David back to Custom House. We look to his experience in the alternative asset space to ensure the firm's continuous commitment to offering best-in-class service to our clients as a leading independent fund administrator," said Helen Breen, CFO of Custom House. "David will oversee our global operating model and is responsible for our multi-jurisdictional fund administration teams, managing eight direct reports located in our regional offices."

With over 20 years of experience working in the hedge funds and fund administration space, Mr. Barry re-joins Custom House after spending two and half years as Chief Executive Officer of Portcullis Asset Management. While previously at Custom House, Mr. Barry was a member of the Executive Committee and held a number of senior management positions including Manager of Global Operations in both the Chicago and Dublin offices. Mr. Barry also held the position of NAV Director with International Fund Services (IFS), a division of State Street Alternative Investment Solutions.

"I'm delighted to be returning to Custom House, having previously spent over 12 years within the Group," said Mr. Barry. "Custom House combines almost 30 years of experience as a fund administrator for alternative investment funds with an innovative, entrepreneurial, technology -driven service model that puts our clients first. I look forward to continuing to develop this model, and to ensure we are ahead of the curve when it comes to meeting our client's needs."

Mr. Barry is a fellow of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants, qualifying from Dublin Business School in 2006.

About Custom House Global Fund Services

Custom House Global Fund Services is a leading independent hedge fund administration specialist ideally located to deliver services in Europe, Asia and the Americas. We partner with established hedge fund managers, start up managers, family offices and institutional managers with a combination of experience, global presence and technology. Founded in 1989, Custom House grew with the alternative investment industry, providing superior fund administration and investor services and today provides one of the most advanced service offerings available to fund managers.With over $24bn in AUA, Custom House provides fund administration services to more than 200 managers and 500 investment funds. The firm has offices in Beijing, Chicago, Dublin, Geneva, Hong Kong, Malta, Rotterdam, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, Sofia and Sydney. For more information, visit www.customhousegroup.com.

