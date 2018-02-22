Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Light Type (Reading Lights, Ceiling & Wall, Signage, Floor Path Lighting, Lavatory Lights), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Very Large Aircraft), End-User & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft cabin lighting market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.46 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.00 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to increasing aircraft orders due to the rise in passenger traffic across the globe. Increasing focus on safety compliance and passenger experience is also among the factors influencing the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market.

The aircraft cabin lighting market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. North America is estimated to lead the global aircraft cabin lighting market in 2017. Major commercial aircraft manufacturers in North America are Boeing (US) and Bombardier (Canada), and therefore generate a high demand for aircraft cabin lighting products. North America is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period.

Dearth of profitable airlines in emerging economies is one of the factors restraining the growth of the aircraft cabin lighting market. The major strategies undertaken by various companies include new product developments and contracts. The competitive leadership section compares various companies operating in the aircraft cabin lighting market.

Major players in the aircraft lighting market are Zodiac Aerospace (France), United Technologies (US), Diehl Stiftung (Germany), Rockwell Collins (US), and Astronics (US), among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency & Pricing

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

4.2 Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Growth, By Aircraft Light Type

4.3 Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, By Aircraft Type

4.4 Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, By End Use

4.5 Asia Pacific: Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market By Aircraft Type and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.1.2 Efficient Alternatives to Existing Interior Lights

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Lightweight and Energy Efficient Lights

5.2.2.2 New Aircraft Interior Lighting System Technology

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Existing Backlog of Aircraft Deliveries



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Prominent Companies

6.2.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

6.2.3 End Users (Aircraft Manufacturers & Airline Companies

6.3 Key Influencers

6.4 Emerging Trends

6.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



7 Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer

7.3 Aftermarket



8 Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, By Light Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Reading Lights

8.3 Ceiling & Wall Lights

8.4 Signage Lights

8.5 Floor Path Lighting Strips

8.6 Lavatory Lights



9 Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, By Aircraft Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Narrow Body Aircraft

9.3 Wide Body Aircraft

9.4 Very Large Aircraft

9.5 Regional Transport Aircraft

9.6 Business Jets

10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking of Players, 2016

11.3 Top Players in Key Region

11.4 Top 3 Developments in the Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 Rockwell Collins

12.3 Zodiac Aerospace

12.4 Honeywell International

12.5 Diehl Stiftung

12.6 United Technologies

12.7 Cobham

12.8 Astronics

12.9 STG Aerospace

12.10 Luminator Technology

12.11 Precise Flight

12.12 Soderberg Manufacturing

12.13 Oxley

12.14 Heads Up Technologies



