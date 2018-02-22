Global Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market: Manufacturers of Detergents and Personal Care Products Driving Demand, Observes TMR

ALBANY, New York, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The market for methyl ester sulfonate (MES) is prospering on the back of growing emphasis on decreasing carbon footprint. And a recent business intelligence study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has reassured it, projecting the demand for MES to expand at an impressive CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The report has also detected a moderately consolidate competitive landscape, wherein only a few regional players are up against a handful of multinational companies. Stephan Company, KLK OLEO, Lion Corporation, Guangzhou Lonkey Industrial Co Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd., Chemithon Corporation, Guangzhou Keylink Chemical Co., Ltd., K2 Industries, and Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co., Ltd. have been identified as some of the prominent global players who are currently ahead of the curve in themethyl ester sulfonate market.

Going forward, the analysts of the TMR report have anticipated that the manufacturers will resort to the development of innovative products via research and development activities in order to cater to diverse demands and gain greater shares. While Japanese company Lion Corporation is producing methyl ester sulfonate that are ideal for the detergent industries in the region of Southeast Asia, Chemithon Corporation has patented technologies that enables it to efficiently produce commercial quantities of the concerned chemical compound in flowing powder form.

Global Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market to be worth US$1,155.0 mn by 2025

In terms of revenue, the analysts of the report have estimated that the global methyl ester sulfonate market will provide for opportunities worth US$1,155.0 mn by the end of 2025, substantially up from its evaluated valuation of US$454.8 mn in 2016. Application-wise, the methyl ester sulfonate market has been segmented into detergents including powder and liquid, personal care including soaps and hair care, dish wash, and others such as wetting agent. Geographically, Europe has been highlighted as the most lucrative region, followed by North America and Asia Pacific respectively.

Growing Emphasis on Biodegradable Compounds Driving Demand

Methyl ester sulfonate is produced from renewable and sustainable feedstock suitable to replace the conventional fossil-based surfactant: linear alkyl benzene sulphonates (LAS). Methyl ester sulfonates can be added to the detergents in the pellets and the powder form. The price of the methyl ester sulfonate is lower than that of any of the surfactant, due to which it is widely used. Methyl ester sulfonate also has good compatibility with anionic, cationic, nonionic, and other amphoteric surfactants, which enables it to remain stable within a wide range of pH values. This factor thereby causes low irritation to skin and eye, and is stoking the demand in the market for the same. Global warming and its consequences have forced the Government organizations from around the world to make concerted efforts to reduce carbon footprints. Shifting the usage of surfactants from petro to plant based products i.e. methyl ester sulfonate is one such critical measure.

Methyl ester sulfonate is also used for partial substitution of many non-biodegradable surfactants for the manufacturing of detergents and dishwash formulations. Methyl ester sulfonate is better tolerant to hard water, better detergency in low temperature, and is biodegradable. For the formulation of the dish wash, methyl ester sulfonate is employed in the form of the flakes that can be used as active ingredient.

Key Takeaways:

The demand in the global methyl ester sulfonate market to expand at a robust CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Governmental emphasis on reducing carbon footprint providing the strongest traction to the market.

Personal care and detergent are two application segments that are poised to prosper quickly in the near future.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market (Application - Detergents (Powder and Liquid), Personal Care (Soaps and Hair Care), Dish Wash, and Dyeing Agent) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025."

Key Segments of the Global Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market

Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market- Application Analysis

Detergents Powder Liquid

Personal Care Soaps Hair Care Others

Dish Wash

Others

