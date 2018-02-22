Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a Cooperation Agreement for lead-cooled fast reactor (LFR) technology development with the Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA) and Ansaldo Nucleare. The agreement demonstrates each party's commitment to collaborating toward the development of a next-generation nuclear plant based on LFR technology, which is both "walk-away" safe and economically competitive across global energy markets.

"This agreement is an exciting step towards the development of a lead-cooled fast reactor for the marketplace," said Ken Canavan, Westinghouse chief technology officer and vice president, Global Technology Office. "The LFR is game-changing technology for clean energy industries, and Westinghouse is pleased to be working with such experienced partners to bring this innovative concept to fruition."

Beyond baseload electricity generation, the high-temperature operation of the LFR will allow for a broad range of applications such as an effective load-following capability enabled by an innovative thermal energy storage system, delivery of process heat for industrial applications and water desalination.

ENEA is a world leader in research and development on lead-based systems, and currently operates among the finest and largest experimental facilities for LFR research in the world.

Ansaldo Nucleare has vast experience in nuclear power plant design, supply, service and decommissioning, and has played leading roles in multiple international LFR development programs for the past 15 years.

