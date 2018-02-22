Programmable, Integrated Controller Enables Easy implementation of USB-C and Power Delivery Ports

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), the leader in advanced embedded system solutions, today announced availability of a highly integrated, programmable and automotive-grade USB-C controller with Power Delivery (PD). The automotive EZ-PD CCG2 controller is certified by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), ensuring the plug-and-play USB-C user experience for automotive customers. The integrated controller provides lower system cost and faster power delivery compliant to the PD 2.0 standard. More information on the EZ-PD CCG2 controller is available at www.cypress.com/ccg2.

"The adoption of USB-C Power Delivery in cars is driven by the increased need for faster charging of mobile devices," said Ajay Srikrishna, Vice President of the Wired Connectivity Business Unit at Cypress. "Our automotive EZ-PD CCG2 controller is optimized for charging ports and infotainment ports in cars, and it is being designed in with top-tier automotive suppliers to enable fast charging and universal connectivity."

The EZ-PD CCG2 controller is the smallest footprint, full-featured PD controller that supports downstream facing port (DFP) and upstream facing port (UFP) applications. The robust controller has found widespread consumer adoption in PCs, mobile devices, chargers and electronically-marked cables. The programmable controller integrates an Arm Cortex-M0 core and 32KB Flash with read-while-write functionality for firmware upgradability, which enables users to keep up with changes to the USB Type-C standard and overcome interoperability issues as the standard continues to evolve.

The USB Type-C standard is gaining rapid support with top-tier automotive electronics manufacturers and enabling slim designs, easy-to-use connectors and cables, and the ability to transmit multiple protocols and deliver up to 100W of power. The USB Type-C standard's 2.4-mm-high connector plug is significantly smaller than the current 4.5-mm USB Standard-A connector.

Cypress is demonstrating its USB-C and USB-PD portfolio, along with its complete embedded systems solution portfolio, at the Embedded World trade show in Nuremberg, Germany in hall 4A, stand 148 of the Nuremberg Exhibition Center from February 27 to March 1.

Product Availability

The automotive EZ-PD CCG2 controller is now sampling in a 24-QFN (4x4 mm) package. The controller will be in production in the second quarter of 2018. More information on Cypress' USB Type-C and PD solutions is available at www.cypress.com/Type-C.

Follow Cypress Online

Join the Cypress Developer Community, read our Core & Code blog, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and watch Cypress videos on our Video Library or YouTube.

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded system solutions for the world's most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress' microcontrollers, analog ICs, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.

Cypress and the Cypress logo are registered trademarks and EZ-PD is a trademark of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. All other trademarks are property of their owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005550/en/

Contacts:

Cypress PR

Samer Bahou, 408-232-4552

samer.bahou@cypress.com