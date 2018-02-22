Leading LTE for IoT chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Gemtek, leading manufacturer of wireless broadband and IoT devices, has developed a new LTE-M IoT Tracker based on Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform. The new Gemtek IoT tracker will be on display at Mobile World Congress in Sequans' stand in Hall 5.

The Gemtek LTE-M IoT tracker is a compact device that can be placed into pockets, luggage, vehicles, or other assets and can monitor the location of those assets 24 hours a day. In addition to LTE-M, the tracker includes GNSS, Wi-Fi indoor positioning, and interfaces for USB charging, and one-button SOS. The new Gemtek tracker can be used for many applications including emergency button, IoT button, vibration detection, as well as tracking of people, pets, and assets.

"Monarch is a proven LTE for IoT solution and it provided an excellent basis for the Gemtek IoT Tracker," said Fred Yeh, CTO of Gemtek. "We were able to design our new IoT tracker quickly and with all the features that are important, including worldwide deployment capability in a single SKU."

"Gemtek has designed an outstanding tracker," said Danny Kedar, VP, IoT Business Unit, Sequans. "It is small and sleek, making it very easy to slip into pockets or glove compartments, and we are pleased to see this new tracker now becoming available."

The Gemtek IoT Tracker is based on Sequans' Monarch Platform, the world's most highly optimized LTE-M/NB-IoT chip.

At Mobile World Congress, February 26 March 1, Sequans will have Gemtek's new LTE-M IoT Tracker on display. Please visit us in Hall 5, stand 5C87.

Founded in 1991, Gemtek (TSE: 4906) is the world-leading provider of Wireless Broadband solutions, offering a wide range of solutions from residential to business. As one of the earliest companies who provided WLAN products, nowadays Gemtek bases on the core competency in RF/Microwave design, software engineering, and manufacturing excellence to bring products to market faster and more economically than others. With our strong strategic alliances with the worldwide chipset manufacturers as their Alpha site, Gemtek's vision is to create a communication world without physical boundaries. Gemtek is in the business of helping the world to realize the enormous potential of a wireless broadband world.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

