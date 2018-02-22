Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic- and Baltic Markets



Products Impacted: Nordic Equity, Nordic Derivatives, Nordic Fixed Income, Nasdaq Commodities and Baltic Equity & Fixed Income



What you need to know:



This is a kind reminder of the GCF/TIP release 3.6 to be implemented in GCF production environment on Monday, February 26, 2018.



Technical upgrade will be take place on Saturday February 24, 2018. System will be available for connection verifications between 12 - 23 CET, and on Sunday February 25, 2018 between 9 - 23 CET.



Changes in TIP files distributed via File Delivery Service (FDS) will become active accordingly. Please note that not all the new data items will be populated prior to Genium INET launch on April 23, 2018.



During the weekend IT Notice will be published only if the upgrade has failed and rollback has taken place.



Related material / resources:



GCF/TIP 3.6 protocol specification is available on our GCF web page.



FDS: GCF release 3.6 impact File content specification: Direct link



Release is available for testing in external test systems GCF TST2 and GCF TST4.



Previous notices related to release:



-- December 12, 2017 -- December 18, 2017 -- January 10, 2018 -- January 11, 2018



Where can I find additional information?



For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com