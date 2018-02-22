Australia is on the cusp of a residential battery storage boom. The Climate Council published the forecast last week in its Fully Charged: Renewables and Storage Powering Australia report. BNEF confirms with pv magazine that as a result of the rapid growth, Australia sits alongside Germany as the fastest growing market for residential battery storage.As stated in a recent report by the Climate Council, the Australian residential storage market is about to take off. Behind the increasing adoption of residential storage is a range of factors, including price declines of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. ...

