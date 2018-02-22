The projects will be awarded a feed-in tariff (FIT) contract with a regulated tariff of €100/MWh.The Albanian energy regulator, ERE has approved the first two FIT licenses for two solar projects being developed under the frame of the support scheme for PV projects with a capacity of up to 2 MW, and wind power projects not larger than 3 MW. According to the authority, the contracts were assigned to the projects owned by AGE Sunpower sh.p.k. and Seman Sunpower sh.p.k., respectively. The projects are not among those that pv magazine was able to track down over the past months, as reported in our ...

