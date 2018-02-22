M. Holland Company, a leading distributor of thermoplastic resins, is partnering with global thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) producer Elastron to provide an alternative source of thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPVs) and other compounded TPEs to the domestic wire and cable market, the companies announced today.

Elastron entered a distribution agreement with M. Holland in 2017. The two companies have been qualifying Elastron materials in advance of Elastron's new compounding facility in Gainesville, Ga., scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2018.

"M. Holland's recent acquisition of T&T Marketing, a leading distributor to the wire and cable industry, has accelerated this initiative. T&T is renowned in the wire and cable industry for its technical expertise and applications development capabilities," said Elastron Managing Director Zev Gurion. "We look forward to bringing new, cost-effective TPE solutions to the wire and cable market, along with superior service from our new facility." Gurion also noted that the new facility would produce TPVs as well as Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene (SEBS), styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS), and thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) compounds, all of which are materials widely used in wire and cable and automotive markets.

Tom Jordan, T&T co-founder, who has continued as managing director of the business unit, added, "Elastron has an excellent portfolio of existing wire and cable grades and a desire to partner with us in developing innovative new products for the market. This partnership illustrates the market collaboration we hoped to realize when we merged with M. Holland."

ABOUT ELASTRON

Based in Turkey, Elastron is a global TPE producer with offices in Asia, Europe, and North America. It exports to over 50 countries. Compounder Elastron Kimya A.S. is investing $10 million to open a factory in Gainesville, Ga., which will start with two extrusion lines and an annual capacity of 3,500 metric tons and grow to 6,000 metric tons of capacity by 2020.

ABOUT T&T MARKETING

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Andover, Mass., T&T has annual revenues of about $40 million and services about 250 clients in the United States and Canada. It also has a testing and research facility in Easton, Pa., dedicated to the wire and cable market. M. Holland acquired T&T in October 2017.

ABOUT M. HOLLAND

M. Holland is a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins, providing suppliers the most strategic channels to market, offering innovative sourcing and supply chain solutions to our clients, and helping people lead rewarding careers. Since 1950, a deep commitment to personal relationships has formed the core of the company's heritage, its culture, and its vision. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., M. Holland sells in excess of 1.4 billion pounds of resin to more than 4,000 clients annually. To learn more, visit www.mholland.com. Follow M. Holland on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

