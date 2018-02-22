Avnet (NYSE: AVT), a leading global technology distributor, and IDEMIA (formerly known as OT-Morpho), the global leader in Augmented Identity, have joined forces to collaborate on the development of a new future-proof cellular connectivity solution that meets the growing communication requirements for Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005728/en/

New 'plug play' eUICC Test Pack from Avnet Silica for testing networks with data management and swap services. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new 'plug play' eUICC (embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card) and SM-SR (Subscription Management Secure Routing) delivers product future-proofing capability to IoT application solution providers and other businesses. It provides them with the ability to easily choose a mobile network operator (MNO) without eventually having to manually change the embedded SIM card in their cellular connectivity-based devices, machines and sensors that are already deployed in the field. The product bundle is also unique as it already includes an initial prepaid cellular connectivity allowance with a cellular carrier profile that has been downloaded to the eUICC during the manufacturing stage.

"Across multiple industrial segments, the embedded SIM adoption is tremendous, driven primarily by critical benefits amongst the device lifecycle connectivity management, sustainability in harsh environment and deployment simplification," said Yves Portalier, executive vice president for connected objects activities at IDEMIA. "Several market segments such as automotive are already growing fast, so by combining the strengths of IDEMIA, Avnet and our connectivity partners, we can help to drive the adoption of this solution to all IoT use cases and applications."

Avnet Silica will be the first division of Avnet to deploy the solution and will manage the delivery, integration and service operations for an estimated 10,000 industrial customers requiring cellular support services.

Lou Lutostanski, vice president global IoT for Avnet said, "Through this combined IoT solution with IDEMIA, we enable all our customers -- as well as their customers -- to design future-proof 'plug play' cellular-connected solutions. This optimizes and ensures competitive advantages including secure and flexible global connectivity with our mobile network operator partners. Our unique business-model solution makes this high-end, state-of-the-art technology affordable for each of our customers, regardless of their size."

The jointly developed Avnet Silica and IDEMIA solution is fully compliant with Avnet's global IoT program that offers end-to-end solutions to guide customers from idea through every stage of their design. Avnet's IoT smart solutions help organizations jumpstart development of IoT-enabled products and systems for industrial, retail, healthcare and other environments.

