Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the major reasons why organizations should adopt marketing mix modeling. The primary objective of any organization is to measure their brand equity and increase profitability. To achieve these objectives, organizations are shifting towards marketing mix modeling.

Major companies are adopting marketing mix modeling solutions to understand the relative impact of the advertising spends on business performance. Marketers can measure their performance in real-time and make optimization decisions using marketing mix modeling. In every organization, companies are facing challenges when it comes to attaining the business goals of improved revenue, sales, and profit. Quantzig has listed some of the important reasons why organizations should adopt marketing mix modeling.

According to the experts at Quantzig, "Marketing mix modeling can be defined as a set of campaigns and strategies that help companies to promote their products and services."

Reasons why organizations should adopt marketing mix modeling:

By analyzing the influence of internal and external factors on the online and offline channels, marketing mix modeling offers a 360-degree perspective. Both digital and traditional media platforms can determine the marketing ROI and better understand the marketing effectiveness with the help of marketing mix modeling. A combination of attribution and customer insights Marketing mix modeling combines digital attribution with customer insights to measure the impact of marketing on the revenue and profit margins with the help of successful campaigns. This helps organizations to derive insights and efficiently drive marketing campaigns.

