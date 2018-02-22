Empowering Sustainability and Resilience

Awards open to SMEs, MNCs, NGOs IGOs in all sectors and operating in all regions internationally

Submissions for the only Duty of Care Awards for the global workforce close in two weeks, on 11 March 2018. The awards are free to enter and are open to all organisations and individuals with programmes in mitigating travel, health and security risks for workers crossing borders or posted in challenging locations. Submissions are encouraged from those working in HR, Occupational Health Safety, Medical, Security, Risk Management, Travel Management, CSR and sustainability, in private and public sectors as well as IGOs and NGOs.

The 2018 Global Duty of Care Awards will be presented in the following categories:

1. Communication

2. Innovation

3. Resilient Care

4. Remote Healthcare

5. Thought Leadership

6. Aviation (new category)

7. Education (new category)

8. Sustainability (new category)

9. Ambassador of Duty of Care (individual)

Now in its third year, the awards introduces a theme of 'Empowering Sustainability and Resilience', reflecting how travel risk management is essential for long-term business growth. The awards will be supported by a panel of sector-leading expert judges* and a host of internationally recognised organisations.

Laurent Fourier, Director of the International SOS Foundation said, "As sustainability and resilience become increasingly critical for commercial success to organisations worldwide, we know that there are some great best practice programmes in place. Entry into the awards will make sure these are recognised on a global platform. We would urge all organisations consider entering, and be recognised along with previous winners that include Marks Spencer, Nestlé Australia Ltd., Johnson Johnson and Toyota Boshuku among others

Information for Entering the Global Duty of Care Awards;

To learn more, visit www.dutyofcareawards.org. Organisations and individuals may enter here.

The awards entry period closes on Sunday 11 March 2018

The awards shortlist announcement will be on Thursday 4 April 2018.

Awards ceremony to take place in the Palmer Hilton Hotel in Chicago, USA, on Thursday 17 May 2018.

The 2018 Duty of Care Awards will be preceded by the Duty of Care Summit, held on the same day. The summit brings together industry-leading experts for discussion, debate, practical case studies and invaluable networking on protecting mobile workers and mitigating risks. Speakers include security, healthcare and compliance leaders from American Airlines, Chubb, Columbia University, Everbridge, GoDaddy, Harris Corporation, Hostage US, Johnson Johnson, Sony Pictures Entertainment, United Airlines, Walgreen Company, Walt Disney Parks Resorts, The World Bank Group, KPMG and the Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE)

The Gold Sponsor for the Awards and Summit is Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property casualty insurance company. Silver Sponsors include Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT), Hogg Robinson Group (HRG), Remote Diagnostic Technologies (RDT) and Workplace Options (WPO); Bronze Sponsors include Cigna.

Find photos and biographies on all judges here: https://www.dutyofcareawards.org/judges.

2018 Global Duty of Care Awards judging panel Name Title Organisation Head of Awards Jury: Kathy Seabrook CSP (US), FFIOSH (US), EuroSHM Founder President Founder and President of Global Solutions Inc. (GSI), Chair of the Board, Center for Safety and Health Sustainability Past President, American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE) Captain Gary Brunette Branch Chief Center for Disease Control (CDC) Dr Walter Eichendorf Deputy Director General German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV) Eddie Everett Managing Partner Control Risks, Americas Brian Friedman Founder The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) Gareth Jones Acting President CEO Canadian Center for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) Greeley Koch Executive Director Association of Corporate Travel Executives (ACTE) Kevin Maloy Deputy Executive Director Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) Kevin Myers CBE President International Association of Labour Inspection (IALA) Steve Pottle Incoming Vice-President Risk Management Society (RIMS) Elizabeth West Editor-in-Chief Business Travel News and Travel Procurement Louis Wustermann Managing Editor Regulatory Magazines and Journals, LexisNexis, UK Gavin Galimi Deputy General Counsel United Healthcare Speciality Benefits Tony Tyler Former Director General CEO International Air Transport Association (IATA)

About International SOS Foundation

Established in 2011, the International SOS Foundation Ambassadors for Duty of Care has the goal of improving the safety, security, health and welfare of people working abroad or on remote assignments through the study, understanding and mitigation of potential risks. The escalation of globalisation has enabled more individuals to work across borders and in unfamiliar environments; exposure to risks which can impact personal health, security and safety increases along with travel. The Foundation is a registered charity. It is a fully independent, non-profit organisation. For more information, please visit http://www.internationalsosfoundation.org/

