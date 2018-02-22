Global Quantum Computing Applications, Software and End-user Markets 2018-2028 with Profiles of Leading Quantum Software and Cloud Services Firms

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Quantum Computing: Applications, Software and End-user Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the major applications for quantum computers.

This report will also provide a ten-year forecast of revenues generated by all of the key quantum computing applications with breakouts by hardware, software, services, geography and end user types for each application. In making these forecasts, we are particularly concerned with determining when the major inflection points in the sector will occur and why.

The report will also include profiles of leading quantum software and cloud services firms. Some of the applications considered in this report will include quantum chemistry, advanced search engines, simulation, routing/scheduling, logistics and analytics, cybersecurity and machine learning/AI. The impact of such issues as user friendliness for programming, and the response to quantum computers from the classical computer community will also be discussed.



Questions answered in this report:

Which end-user communities will be the first to adopt quantum computing and what is the timeframe in which they will need to migrate from classical supercomputers to quantum computing platforms?

What software will be required for early-stage quantum computing and how is that likely to evolve over the coming decade? What can quantum computing software do today and what will it be able to do in the future?

Will quantum computing be delivered via a cloud or from on-premises corporate computers?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

E.1 Opportunities in the NISQ Era

E.1.1 The Centrality of Quantum Supremacy to Quantum Software and Applications Markets

E.2 Timing of Key Inflection Points for Quantum Computing Applications in the Coming Decade

E.3 Analysis and Basic Ten-year Forecast of Opportunities for Quantum Computing Applications

E.4 Analysis and Ten-year Forecast of Opportunities for Quantum Computing Software

E.5 Summary of Ten-year Forecasts of Quantum Computing Markets

E.6 Factors Retarding the Market for Quantum Computing Applications and Software

E.6.1 Limitations due to Core Technologies

E.6.2 Timeframe for Quantum Supremacy

E.7 Ten-Year Forecasts of Quantum Computing by End-User Segment

E.8 Ten-year Forecasts of Quantum Computing Revenues by Geography

E.9 Seven Firms that will Shape Quantum Computing Applications



Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.1.1 An Inflection Point Arrives for Quantum Computing: More to Come

1.1.2 Many Applications Issues still to be Resolved

1.1.3 The Emerging Business Case for Quantum Computing Applications

1.1.4 The Next Three Inflection Points for Quantum Computing

1.2 Objective and Scope of this Report

1.2.1 Primary Goals of Report

1.2.2 Company Profiles Provided

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.3.1 Primary Research

1.3.2 Secondary Research

1.3.3 Forecasting Methodology

1.4 Plan of this Report



Chapter Two: Technology, Products and Strategies

2.1 Five Key Strategic Questions for Quantum Applications and Software Products

2.2 Quantum Supremacy: Scenarios and Timeframes

2.2.1 Google's Path to Quantum Supremacy

2.2.2 IBM and Quantum Supremacy

2.2.3 Reasons for Skepticism about the Timeframe for Quantum Supremacy: Problems are Easier, and Quantum Error Correction is Harder

2.3 Software and Service Strategies of Leading Quantum Computer Firms

2.3.1 D-Wave Systems (Canada)

2.3.2 Google (United States)

2.3.3 IBM (United States)

2.3.4 IonQ (United States)

2.3.5 Microsoft (United States)

2.3.6 Rigetti (United States)

2.4 Quantum Computing Software Start-ups: Products and Strategies

2.4.1 1Qbit (Canada)

2.4.2 Alibaba (China)

2.4.3 Ariste-QB.net (Canada)

2.4.4 Atos (France)

2.4.5 Cambridge Quantum Computing (U.K.)

2.4.6 Q-Ctrl (Australia)

2.4.7 Qbit Logic International (United States)

2.4.8 QC Ware (United States)

2.4.9 Qu and Co (The Netherlands)

2.4.10 Quantum Benchmark (Canada)

2.4.11 QxBranch (United States)

2.4.12 SAP (Germany)

2.4.13 Turing (United States)

2.4.14 Zapata (United States)



Chapter Three: Revenue-generating Applications for Quantum Computers

3.1 A Classification of Quantum Computing Applications

3.2 Aerospace and Defense: Earliest User of Quantum Computers and will remain at the Forefront of Quantum Computer Adoption

3.2.1 Early Users of Quantum Computing in the Aerospace and Defense Sector

3.2.2 Quantum Computers find Niche Market for Software Validation in the Military

3.2.3 The Cybersecurity Opportunity for Quantum Computers

3.2.4 The Use of Quantum Computers against Physical Threats

3.2.5 Emerging Applications for Quantum Computing in the Aerospace and Defense Sector

3.3 Materials and Pharmaceutical Design: Near-term Applications for Quantum Computing

3.3.1 Motivations for Quantum Computer Adoption

3.3.2 Quantum Computing and Future of Drug Discovery

3.3.3 Materials where Quantum Computer Design Has Proved Useful

3.3.4 Current End Users in this Sector

3.4 Quantum Computing in Financial Services and Banks: More to Banks than Meets the Eye

3.4.1 Current Users among Financial Institutions

3.4.2 Status of Quantum Computing at Financial Institutions

3.4.3 Early Applications: Monte Carlo Simulation

3.4.4 Other Applications of Quantum Computing in Banking and Financial Services

3.5 Quantum Computing in Planning and Management

3.6 Quantum Computing for Transportation and the Automotive Industry

3.6.1 Two Automotive Firms are Early Users of the IBM Quantum Cloud Computing Service

3.6.2 Quantum Computing at VW

3.6.3 Quantum Computing at Toyota and DENSO

3.7 Quantum Computing in Other Industries: Radiotherapy, Diagnostics and Screening

3.7.1 Healthcare

3.7.2 Web Search

3.7.3 Weather Forecasting/Climate Modeling

3.8 Future Applications for Quantum Computing: Machine Learning and AI

3.8.1 Could QC + AI = Premises Quantum Machines

3.9 Key Points Made in this Chapter



Chapter Four: Ten-Year Forecasts of Quantum Computing Applications, Software and Services

4.1 Forecasting Methodology

4.1.1 Demand-side Analysis

4.1.2 Supply-side Analysis

4.2 Ten-year Forecasts of Quantum Computing Applications in R&D

4.2.1 Forecasts of Computers and Cloud Services Utilized for R&D Applications

4.2.2 Forecasts of Quantum Computing Software Utilized for R&D Applications

4.3 Ten-year Forecasts of Quantum Computing Applications Utilized in Defense and Aerospace

4.3.1 Forecasts of Computers and Cloud Services Utilized in Defense and Aerospace Applications

4.3.2 Forecasts of Quantum Computing Software Utilized in Defense and Aerospace Applications

4.4 Ten-year Forecast of Quantum Computing in Pharmaceutical and Materials Design

4.4.1 Forecasts of Computers and Cloud Services Utilized in Pharmaceutical and Materials Design

4.4.2 Forecasts of Software Used for Quantum Computing in Pharmaceutical and Materials Design

4.5 Ten-year Forecasts of Quantum Computing Applications in the Banking and Financial Services Sector

4.5.1 Forecasts of Computers and Cloud Services Utilized in Banking and Financial Services Applications

4.5.2 Forecasts of Quantum Computing Software Utilized in Banking and Financial Services Applications

4.6 Ten-year Forecasts of Quantum Computing Applications in General Business Management and Planning

4.6.1 Forecasts of Computers and Cloud Services Utilized in General Business Management and Planning Applications

4.6.2 Forecasts of Quantum Computing Software Utilized in General Management and Planning Applications

4.7 Ten-year Forecast of IT and Advanced Search Engine Applications for Quantum Computers

4.7.1 Forecasts of Computers and Cloud Services Utilized in IT and Advanced Search Engine Applications

4.7.2 Forecasts of Software Utilized in IT and Advanced Search Engine Applications

4.8 Ten-year Forecasts of Quantum Computing Applications in Healthcare

4.8.1 Forecasts of Computers and Cloud Services Utilized in Healthcare Applications

4.8.2 Forecasts of Quantum Computing Software Utilized in Healthcare Applications

4.9 Ten-year Forecasts of Quantum Computing Applications in Transportation

4.9.1 Forecasts of Computers and Cloud Services Utilized in Transportation Applications

4.9.2 Forecasts of Quantum Computing Software Utilized in Transportation Applications

4.10 Ten-year Forecasts of Quantum Computing Applications in Energy

4.10.1 Forecasts of Computers and Cloud Services Utilized Energy Applications

4.10.2 Forecasts of Quantum Computing Software Utilized in Energy Applications



Companies Mentioned



1Qbit

Alibaba

Ariste-QB.net

Atos

Cambridge Quantum Computing

D-Wave Systems

DENSO

Google

IBM

IonQ

Microsoft

Q-Ctrl

QC Ware

Qbit Logic International

Qu and Co

Quantum Benchmark

QxBranch

Rigetti

SAP

Toyota

Turing

Volkswagen

Zapata

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2hf5kr/global_quantum?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

