AIM-listed EasyHotel has announced plans to raise around £50m in a placing of 45m new ordinary shares at 110p each to fund the acceleration of its owned hotel roll-out strategy. The company also provided investors with a very brief update, saying trading for the year to the end of September 2018 is in line with board expectations. Chief executive Guy Parsons said: "The group has made excellent progress in line with its strategy to speed up owned hotel development and accelerate the roll-out of ...

