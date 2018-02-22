Milestone Group's shares have plummeted after the company released final results that showed a "challenging" year for the company. The AIM-traded company registered a 35% increase in total losses to £2.26m for the year ended 30 September 2017 compared to the previous year, as well as a 3% decrease in gross profits to £22,676 over the same period. Furthermore, the company's administrative expenses increased 26% to £2.26m while revenues decreased 34% to £24,640. Anthony Sanders, interim ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...