Online Media Group, Inc.: EVIO to Capitalize on Florida's $3 Billion Cannabis Market

The Sunshine State's Marijuana Market Could Hit $3 billion by 2020

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / EVIO, Inc., (OTCQB: EVIO) a life science company and leading provider of quality control testing and advisory services to the regulated cannabis industry, recently announced that it has opened its first accredited cannabis testing facility in Florida.

Most estimates of the Florida cannabis market over the next few years range from $1 to $2 Billion. However, this is reason to believe that the number may be far higher, potentially meeting or even exceeding an impressive $3 billion by 2020. Various factors including population growth, an aging population that benefits from medical marijuana, and a higher cost of cannabis as compared to other states in which medical marijuana has been legalized.

Medical marijuana legalization in Florida became official last May when Governor Rick Scott's signed SB 8A into law. Between June 7 and August 21 last year, the number of patients certified for treatment with medical marijuana nearly doubled.

Of the various cannabis market segments, cannabis testing is fast becoming one of the most attractive to investors. Like any product, legal marijuana will continue to be regulated and tested. At roughly 5% of the total cannabis market, cannabis testing in Florida could represent a $150 million business by 2020. A business that is currently wide open.

EVIO labs, a leader in cannabis testing for cannabinoid and terpene profiles, microbiological and pesticides contamination, residual solvent, heavy metals, mycotoxins, water activity and moisture content, recently became the first cannabis testing company to gain a foothold in the Sunshine State, opening the first accredited testing laboratory in Florida.

Currently operational in five states, EVIO, Inc's Florida foothold will play a critical role in the company's near and mid-term expansion plans both regionally and across the nation.

Online Media Group, Inc. is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and holds no investment licenses and does not provide, nor claims to provide, investment advice. We are a publisher of original and third-party news and information. This article is sponsored content and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security. The views expressed are our own and not intended to be the basis for any investment decision. Investing intrinsically involves substantial risk and readers are reminded to consult an investment professional and complete their own due diligence, including SEC filings, when researching any companies mentioned in this release. This release is based upon publicly available information and, while vetted, is not considered to be all-inclusive or guaranteed to be free from errors. With respect to Section 17(B) of the Securities Act of 1933 and in the interest of full disclosure, we call the reader's attention to the fact that Online Media Group, Inc. received compensation from EVIO. Inc. for content creation, advertising and distribution services related to this material.

