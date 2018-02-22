Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Dresser-Rand Government Business to be Acquired by Curtiss-Wright

Stock Monitor: Gardner Denver Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE: CW). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CW as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 20, 2018, the Company declared that it has struck an agreement to acquire the assets of the Dresser-Rand Government Business ("Dresser-Rand"), a supplier of innovative product and service solutions to the US Navy and safety-critical commercial nuclear power industry, for approximately $212.5 million in cash. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Curtiss-Wright. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GDI

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Curtiss-Wright most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CW

Dresser-Rand is a business unit of Siemens Government Technologies which is a wholly-owned US subsidiary of Siemens AG in Germany.

Strategic Benefits of the Deal

The acquisition of Dresser-Rand's government business portfolio significantly expands Curtiss-Wright's shipset content. The agreement also provides an opportunity to increase the Company's footprint on new US Navy Nuclear vessels, thereby establishing a prominent Curtiss-Wright presence at US Navy shipyards and providing an opportunity to grow its existing US Navy aftermarket business. The combination of Curtiss-Wright's long-standing relationships with similar customers, and proven track records supporting critical US naval defense platforms will ensure that the Company is well-positioned to benefit from the continued expansion of its US naval fleet. Furthermore, this transaction exemplifies the ideal strategic and financial fit for Curtiss-Wright as it supports the Company's long-term financial objectives for increased sales growth, margin expansion, and strong free cash flow generation.

Insights of the Deal

The acquired business will operate within Curtiss-Wright's Power segment and is expected to be accretive to 2018 earnings per share. It is also expected to produce a free cash flow conversion in excess of 100%, excluding the effects of purchase accounting.

The Dresser-Rand government business, which employs approximately 150 people, is expected to generate sales of approximately $95 million in fiscal 2018, principally to the naval defense market, with additional sales to the power generation market. The acquisition, likely to close in April 2018, is subject to the receipt of regulatory approval and other closing conditions.

Curtiss-Wright's Last Acquisition Deal

The Company completed the acquisition of Teletronics Technology Corporation (TTC) for $233 million in cash, in January 2017. TTC was a leading designer and manufacturer of high-technology data acquisition and comprehensive flight test instrumentation systems for critical aerospace and defense applications. The acquisition provided increased breadth to Curtiss-Wright's data acquisition product portfolio as well as geographic expansion and the opportunity to leverage TTC's domestic presence and Curtiss-Wright's existing international presence.

About Dresser-Rand Government Business

Dresser-Rand is a leading designer and manufacturer of mission-critical, high-speed rotating equipment solutions, including reciprocating compressors, steam turbines, and steam system valves, supporting Nimitz-class and Ford-class aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, and most major US Navy shipbuilding programs. Dresser-Rand is the sole supplier of steam turbines and main engine guard valves on all aircraft carrier programs. The Company was formed in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Buffalo, New York, Curtiss-Wright is a diversified, multinational provider of highly engineered, technologically advanced products and services. The Company design and manufacture highly engineered, advanced technologies that perform critical functions in demanding conditions in the commercial, industrial, defense, and energy markets, and have operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 21, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Curtiss-Wright's stock slightly fell 0.68%, ending the trading session at $128.91.

Volume traded for the day: 200.98 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 8.98%; previous six-month period - up 36.21%; past twelve-month period - up 31.13%; and year-to-date - up 5.79%

After yesterday's close, Curtiss-Wright's market cap was at $5.61 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.50.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.47%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors