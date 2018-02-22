sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt Gears Up for St. Patrick's Day Spring Season with Delicious New Flavors

Nation's Leading Frozen Yogurt Chain Also Offers Up Sweet Swirl Ideas for Do-It-Yourself Fun

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2018 / sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt, the nation's leading frozen yogurt chain, named America's Best Frozen Yogurt by The Daily Meal, and a Top New Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, can't wait for spring! That's why the national franchise is rolling out new flavors to get everybody in the mood for the warmer, sunny days ahead.

The sweetFrog team has been busy, mixing, measuring, and blending delicious flavors to create the newest sensations at participating sweetFrog locations. These include cool "Irish Mint Cookie", the perfect St. Patrick's Day treat, and sweet "Peach Melba", sure to be a springtime staple for sweetFrog lovers coast to coast.

sweetFrog's CEO, Patrick Galleher , is excited about these new flavors. He credits Phil Hipsky, sweetFrog's Director of Product Development, and the rest of the sweetFrog team for capturing the special deliciousness of springtime by the scoop.

"Our Irish Mint Cookie yogurt blends smooth, sugar-free Irish cream, with non-fat chocolate and mint cookie," says Galleher. "The Peach Melba yogurt offers something completely different that's custom built for warmer weather. It makes you think of fresh, Georgia peaches, combined with the tart sweetness of our Raspberry yogurt - creating just the right touches of spring for our customers. We've developed these flavors because we know our guests expect new and fresh experiences when they visit our stores. We work hard to keep our standards high, and love rewarding loyal customers by delivering amazing, consistent, premium products."

sweetFrog's self-serve "Swirl Stations" will also be getting a work-out from guests beginning this month. That's according to Hipsky, sweetFrog's Director of Product Development who is better known as the "sweetFrog Flavor Masters Chief".

"There will be Swirl Stations set aside for our guests to make their own 'Grasshopper Pie' swirl," says Hipsky. "This swirl combines decadent Fudge Brownie Batter yogurt with Mint Cookie Yogurt, or 'Peach Cobbler', by swirling together our delicious, sugar free vanilla yogurt and peach yogurt."

Hipsky continues, saying even more flavors and swirls are on the horizon.

"We want our guests to know we'll be adding even more wonderful yogurt flavors in the coming weeks," says Hipsky, "including, 'Mississippi Mud Pie', 'Fruitopia', and 'Gooey Banana Cake'. Plus, back by popular demand, sweetFrog will be featuring 'Creamsicle' yogurt, very soon, at participating locations. I know I'm joined by everyone at sweetFrog when I say we all get a kick out of delivering big, 'smile on your face', flavors to our guests each day!"

For more information about sweetFrog's new swirls and flavors, please visit www.sweetfrog.com.

If you want to find out how you can become a sweetFrog franchise owner, please visit http://sweetfrog.com/franchising.

About sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt:

sweetFrog (http://www.sweetfrog.com) is the fastest growing self-serve frozen yogurt restaurant company in the country. With a wide selection of premium frozen yogurt flavors and fresh toppings choices, sweetFrog was named Best Frozen Yogurt in the USA by The Daily Meal in 2014 and 2016. sweetFrog has 340 stores and mobile units including retail, mobile trucks and non-traditional locations (such as sporting venues) in twenty-seven states in the U.S, Dominican Republic and Egypt. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia. sweetFrog prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy soft-serve frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. The company was founded on Christian principles and seeks to bring happiness and a positive attitude into the lives of the communities it calls home.

