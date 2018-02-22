

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $66.61 million, or $2.43 per share. This was up from $58.97 million, or $2.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $627.95 million. This was up from $529.73 million last year.



Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $66.61 Mln. vs. $58.97 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.0% -EPS (Q4): $2.43 vs. $2.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.5% -Analysts Estimate: $2.16 -Revenue (Q4): $627.95 Mln vs. $529.73 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.5%



