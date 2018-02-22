

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were lower Thursday morning amid renewed expecations the European Central Bank will keep easy monetary policy around for the time being.



The minutes from their latest ECB meeting showed the policy makers thought it was 'premature' to change forward guidance at its January meeting due to soft inflation.



Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates only gradually over the course of the year, according to the minutes of the Fed's most recent meeting.



Gold was down $6 at $1326 an ounce as the dollar gained on the euro.



