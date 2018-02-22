TVS Supply Chain Solutions Brand New State of the Art Warehouse at Banbury

CHORLEY, England, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) is pleased to announce the opening of its brand-new state of the art warehouse and through life support centre located at Banbury adjoining the M40 motorway.

The new facility accommodates TVS SCS's existing customers in the Automotive, and Defence sectors, whilst providing capacity for new clients who need supply chain services in a central strategic location.

The scheme, known as Central M40, is being developed by national logistics specialist db symmetry.

The location provides fast access to the M40 motorway at Junction 11, increasing transport links with the East Midlands, West Midlands and London/South-East markets.

Andrew Jones CEO of TVS Europe commented, "We are adding another good strategic location to service our current client's expansion plans and a state of the art facility that would support the ambition of potential customers. I'm delighted we have been able to locate a suitable facility in such a prominent location."

Harry Sadleir, development director at db symmetry, added: "Yet again, we have succeeded in securing an excellent occupier at Central M40. Our decision to develop high-quality logistics space in strategic locations has been rewarded and with further interest in the remaining unit, we are actively looking at further development here at the site."

TVS Supply Chain Solutions is a global provider of world class, end-to-end supply chain services with over 100 years of experience across Automotive, Defence, Beverage and Industrial sectors.

About db symmetry

db symmetry was formed as a UK joint venture through the purchase of a 60% holding in Barwood Developments Limited by clients advised by Delancey; a specialist real estate investment, development and advisory company. The remaining 40% shareholding is controlled by the executive management team.

The company has an existing portfolio comprising over 2,650 acres of strategic land with an expected development value of over £3 billion. This is anticipated to receive planning consent for over 34 million sq ft of primarily logistics property over the next four years.

In addition, the company has seven other projects funded by third party investors. The portfolio is extremely well located, concentrated around the main motorway arteries of the UK and primarily around the 'Golden Triangle' of the M1 and M40.

The creation of db symmetry provides the platform with a strong financial partner and Delancey with access tosignificant existing portfolio of logistics development opportunities. Delancey has committed to provide further funds which will allow db symmetry to accelerate the development portfolio and existing land bank. Delancey's strategic investment will also allow db symmetry to grow through the acquisition of additional strategic land and development opportunities.