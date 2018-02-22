Industrial Gaskets Market Worth 11.58 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Industrial Gaskets Marketby Material (Semi-metallic, Non-metallic, Metallic), Product Type (Soft Gasket, Spiral Wound Gasket, Ring Joint Gasket), End-use Industry (Refineries, Power Generation, Chemical Processing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets',the market is projected to grow from USD 8.86 Billion in 2017 to USD 11.58 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022.

The wide applications of industrial gaskets in various end-use industries, growing demand from oil & gas production-related facilities in GCC countries, increasing consumption of PTFE gaskets, and stringent leakage regulations implemented by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) to prevent damage to the environment are the key factors driving the growth of the Industrial Gaskets Market.

Among material types, the semi-metallic segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Industrial Gaskets Market in 2017.

The semi-metallic material type segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Industrial Gaskets Market in 2017. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the growing demand for metallic and non-metallic gaskets from various end-use industries.

Among product types, the soft gasket segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Industrial Gaskets Market in 2017.

The soft gasket product type segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Industrial Gaskets Market in 2017. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the growing demand for cost-effective gaskets that can be used under extreme temperatures and pressures in various end-use industries.

Among end-use industries, the refineries segment is expected to lead the Industrial Gaskets Market in 2017.

Among end-use industries, the refineries segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Industrial Gaskets Market in 2017. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increasing requirement of sealing products to avoid leakages of hazardous chemicals and toxins into the environment.

The North American region is expected to be the largest market for industrial gaskets in 2017.

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the Industrial Gaskets Market in 2017. The growing demand for industrial gaskets from the refineries, power generation, and chemical processing sectors are expected to fuel the growth of the North America Industrial Gaskets Market between 2017 and 2022.

Some of the leading players operating in the Industrial Gaskets Market include Klinger Limited (UK), Teadit (US), Flexitallic (US), Garlock Sealing Technologies (US), Spira Power (UAE), Lamons (US), Spitmaan (India), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Hennig Gasket & Seals, Inc (US), James Walker (UK) and Denver Rubber Company (US), among others.

