8x8 Global Channel Chief Christopher Peters Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading provider of global cloud communications and customer engagement solutions, today announced that accelerated channel growth and momentum is driving increased adoption of 8x8 cloud communications, collaboration and contact center solutions. The company also announced that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company, has named 8x8 Global Channel Chief Christopher Peters to its prestigious list of 2018 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organization through channel partners.

In the past year, 8x8 has significantly expanded and enhanced its global channel program, growing the number of enabled partners, including:

Expanded growth into Value Added Distribution by partnering with Ingram Micro, Jenne, and ScanSource.

Teamed with PCI Pal in the UK, a provider of secure and compliant payment solutions for customer engagement.

Extended US relationships with Ingram Micro Cloud, CDW, and ScanSource into the UK and Ireland.

Experienced accelerated growth with some of the largest technology service distributors, such as Avant, Intelisys, TBI and Telarus.

The 8x8 channel strategy has been instrumental in winning large enterprise business. In the most recently completed third quarter of fiscal 2018, ended December 31, 2017, six of 8x8's top ten deals were contributed by channel partners, and overall channel bookings increased 50 percent year-over-year.

"As 8x8 expands its global footprint as the preferred choice of enterprise communications, our channel partners continue to play a critical role in helping our joint clients take employee and customer engagement to the next level," said Scott Sampson, Senior Vice President of Midmarket Enterprise at 8x8, Inc. "Christopher Peters has led our channel growth since inception, and continuously innovated how we bring 8x8's solutions to market through our partners. The Channel Company selecting Christopher as one of its 2018 Channel Chiefs further demonstrates 8x8's leadership and commitment to the success of our partners."

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2018 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

"The executives on CRN's 2018 Channel Chiefs list stand out for their exceptional leadership, vision and commitment to the channel," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "These individuals deserve special recognition for their development and support of robust partner programs, innovative business strategy and significant contribution to the overall health of a vigorously growing channel. We applaud each Channel Chief's impressive record of accomplishments and look forward to their future successes."

The 2018 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs and will appear in the February 2018 issue of CRN.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is a leading provider of global cloud communications and customer engagement solutions to over a million business users worldwide, empowering them to deliver exceptional customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved

8x8 is a trademark of 8x8, Inc.

