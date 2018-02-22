German battery and solar energy company, sonnen GmbH will move its Australian headquarters from Sydney to Adelaide, where it will also establish a manufacturing hub.The Lead The German company, the world's largest producer of household battery and solar energy storage solutions, has said it will manufacture 50,000 energy storage systems in Adelaide over five years to create a 'virtual power plant' under a five-year deal with the South Australian Government. The move is expected to create more than 430 jobs across sonnen's battery factory operations and installation division within six months ...

