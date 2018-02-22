

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) announced the company anticipates full-year 2018 adjusted net income will grow by a mid-twenty-percent level compared with 2017, including the benefit of tax reform. Without tax reform, the company would have expected adjusted net income to grow by a teens percentage in the year. For 2018, the company also projects significant growth in volumes, revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The company expects volumes rising to around 300,000 block hours, revenue growing to approximately $2.5 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of about $500 million.



Atlas Air anticipates that results in 2018 will reflect historical patterns, with more than 70% of adjusted net income occurring in the second half. In addition, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $90 million in the first quarter of 2018, and adjusted net income to be approximately double adjusted net income of $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2017.



For fourth-quarter, on an adjusted basis, income from continuing operations, net of taxes, increased 13% to $66.6 million, or $2.43 per share, from adjusted income of $59.0 million, or $2.24 per share, in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA, as adjusted, increased 14% to $162.7 million. Volumes in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 18% to 71,563 block hours, with revenue growing 19% to a record $628.0 million.



