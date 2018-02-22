Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest social listening study on the financial services industry. A renowned financial services provider wanted to understand the likings of the customers and execute effective strategies to sustain a positive brand image. The client wanted to classify the emerging trends in public affairs.

According to the social listening experts at Quantzig, "Social listening solutions help organizations solve consumer challenges and reduce negative brand perception."

Financial services are observed to be the support system of any economy and define the socio-economic well-being of any country. The financial services companies globally are witnessing a revolution toward a more consumer-centric environment to upsurge liquidity, reduce leverage, and advance additional capital. To enhance risk management capabilities and build an effective infrastructure, many factors have started deterring the growth of the financial services sector.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to connect with a different set of consumers and know their reaction towards new products and develop promotional campaigns accordingly. The client was able to enhance customer centricity, enable better product offerings, and better customer loyalty.

This social listening solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain real-time insights into consumer opinions and preferences

Evaluate the number of followers and impressions on social media

This social listening solution provided predictive insights on:

Profiling their target audiences and driving targeted campaigns

Monitoring conversations to understand the complaints and adopting appropriate communication strategies

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15+ years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

