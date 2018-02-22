Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the top food trends that will shape the future of the industry in 2018. Food and fashion trends come and go in the blink of an eye. These trends certainly affect the way people eat and plan their meals.

There are a variety of opportunities for the growing food industry in 2018, but staying on top of varying customer needs, understanding the preferences of the millennials, leveraging new packaging, and employing new technology and acquisition strategies become indispensable to stay ahead in this competitive marketplace. Infiniti has listed some of the top food trends of 2018 that players in the food service industry need to incorporate into their menu cards right now.

According to the food industry experts at Infiniti, "Keeping track of the latest food trends in the market gives you a chance to add a pinch of 'WOW' factor to the plate."

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company presenting market insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the top food trends that will shape the future of the industry in 2018.

Top food trends that will shape the future of the industry in 2018

Capturing regional taste buds: There is an increase in the number of customers willing to experiment with global cuisines, and this is going to be one of the most important food trends in 2018. The food industry players are concentrating on offering gourmet experience, which reflects a particular region's heritage and highlights local produce. Adding local cuisine from different regions to your menu can be a good idea in 2018.

Edible Flowers: There is a sense of romance and something classy about adding edible flowers in your food. Using flowers to garnish is one of the most recent food trends that is gaining momentum. The flowers are used to make the food look appealing to the customers.

Hunger for humane food experiences: The consumers today want to make sure that the food they consume has had a good life. There is an increase in the demand for food producers who practice ethical treatment of livestock.

The consumers today want to make sure that the food they consume has had a good life. There is an increase in the demand for food producers who practice ethical treatment of livestock.

