

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET Thursday. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 230K, in line with the prior week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the franc and the pound, it dropped against the yen. Against the euro, it rose back.



The greenback was worth 1.2285 against the euro, 107.00 against the yen, 0.9369 against the franc and 1.3898 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX