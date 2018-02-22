Global Luggage (Casual, Business, Travel) Market 2018-2023 By Company, Country, Region, Segment & Sales Channel

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Luggage (Casual, Business, Travel) Market Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Luggage (Casual, Business, Travel) Market Outlook, 2023. Global Luggage market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5% in the forecasted period of 2018 to 2023.

The overall luggage market can be divided into three primary sub segments; casual bags, travel bags and business bags. Casual bags are suitable for daily use especially for college going students, women for households shopping etc.

The travel bag segment, a major contributor is increasing due to increasing travel and tourism across globe with declining air fare, development of infrastructure, flexibility in job etc. And, business bags include convenience for carrying a laptop and documents. Further, rising internet penetration and technological innovation will go about as an impetus for the market development.

Major players operating in the pet care market of India are Samsonite International S.A, Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMH), V F Corporation, VIP industries Limited, Ace Co., Ltd., Antler Ltd., Bric's Industria Valigeria Fine SPA, Delsey S.A, Etienne Aigner AG, Luggage America Inc.

Scope of the Report:



Global Luggage Market Outlook, 2023 discusses the following aspects of pet care market in the world:

Global Luggage Market Outlook

Global Travel Luggage Market Size By Value & Forecast

Global Casual Luggage Market Size By Value & Forecast

Global Business Luggage Market Size By Value & Forecast

Global Luggage Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Country, By Region, By Segment, By Sales Channel

Key Vendors in this market space



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Abbreviations



3. Methodology



4. Global Passenger Traffic Overview



5. Global Luggage Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value By Region

5.2. Market Size By Value By Segment

5.3. Market Share

5.3.1. By Company

5.3.2. By Region

5.3.3. By Country

5.3.4. By Segment

5.3.5. By Sales Channel

5.4. Global Travel Bag Market Outlook

5.4.1. Market Size By Value

5.4.2. Market Share By Region

5.5. Global Causal Bag Market Outlook

5.5.1. Market Size By Value

5.5.2. Market Share By Region

5.6. Global Business Bag Market Outlook

5.6.1. Market Size By Value

5.6.2. Market Share By Region



6. North America Luggage Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.1.1. Overall Market

6.1.2. Travel Bag Market

6.1.3. Causal Bag Market

6.1.4. Business Bag Market

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Country

6.2.2. By Segment

6.3. USA Luggage Market Outlook

6.4. Canada Luggage Market Outlook

6.5. Mexico Luggage Market Outlook

6.6. Rest of North America Luggage Market Outlook



7. South America Luggage Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size By Value

7.1.1. Overall Market

7.1.2. Travel Bag Market

7.1.3. Causal Bag Market

7.1.4. Business Bag Market

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Country

7.2.2. By Segment

7.3. Brazil Luggage Market Outlook

7.4. Argentina Luggage Market Outlook

7.5. Colombia Luggage Market Outlook

7.6. Rest of South America Luggage Market Outlook



8. Europe Luggage Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size By Value

8.1.1. Overall Market

8.1.2. Travel Bag Market

8.1.3. Causal Bag Market

8.1.4. Business Bag Market

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. By Country

8.2.2. By Segment

8.3. Germany Luggage Market Outlook

8.4. United Kingdom Luggage Market Outlook

8.5. Spain Luggage Market Outlook

8.6. France Luggage Market Outlook

8.7. Italy Luggage Market Outlook

8.8. Rest of Europe Luggage Market Outlook



9. Asia Pacific Luggage Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size By Value

9.1.1. Overall Market

9.1.2. Travel Bag Market

9.1.3. Causal Bag Market

9.1.4. Business Bag Market

9.2. Market Share

9.2.1. By Country

9.2.2. By Segment

9.3. China Luggage Market Outlook

9.4. Japan Luggage Market Outlook

9.5. India Luggage Market Outlook

9.6. South Korea Luggage Market Outlook

9.7. Australia Luggage Market Outlook

9.8. Rest of Asia Pacific Luggage Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Luggage Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size By Value

10.1.1. Overall Market

10.1.2. Travel Bag Market

10.1.3. Causal Bag Market

10.1.4. Business Bag Market

10.2. Market Share

10.2.1. By Country

10.2.2. By Segment

10.3. United Arab Emirates Luggage Market Outlook

10.4. Saudi Arabia Luggage Market Outlook

10.5. South Africa Luggage Market Outlook

10.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Luggage Market Outlook



11. Raw Material & Manufacturing Process



12. Global Luggage Market Dynamics

12.1. Key Drivers

12.2. Key Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments

13.1. Stylish Luggage for Style conscious people

13.2. Developing pattern of leather luggage

13.3. Preference for Light weight luggage

13.4. Smart luggage is satisfying travellers with safety



14. Competitive Landscape



ACE Co. Ltd

Bric's Industria Valigeria Fine SPA

Calvin Klein Inc.

David Jones Limited

Delsey S.A

Etienne Aigner AG

Luggage America Inc

Michel Kors Holding Ltd

Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMH)

Nike, Inc

Prada S.p.A.

Raden Inc.

Samsonite International S.A

Targus Group International, Inc

Travelpro International, Inc

V F Corporation

VIP industries Limited

Valigeria Roncato S.p.A

Victorinox AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r3fvcr/global_luggage?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

