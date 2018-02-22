Global Luggage (Casual, Business, Travel) Market 2018-2023 By Company, Country, Region, Segment & Sales Channel

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Luggage (Casual, Business, Travel) Market Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Luggage (Casual, Business, Travel) Market Outlook, 2023. Global Luggage market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5% in the forecasted period of 2018 to 2023.
The overall luggage market can be divided into three primary sub segments; casual bags, travel bags and business bags. Casual bags are suitable for daily use especially for college going students, women for households shopping etc.
The travel bag segment, a major contributor is increasing due to increasing travel and tourism across globe with declining air fare, development of infrastructure, flexibility in job etc. And, business bags include convenience for carrying a laptop and documents. Further, rising internet penetration and technological innovation will go about as an impetus for the market development.
Major players operating in the pet care market of India are Samsonite International S.A, Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMH), V F Corporation, VIP industries Limited, Ace Co., Ltd., Antler Ltd., Bric's Industria Valigeria Fine SPA, Delsey S.A, Etienne Aigner AG, Luggage America Inc.
Scope of the Report:
Global Luggage Market Outlook, 2023 discusses the following aspects of pet care market in the world:
- Global Luggage Market Outlook
- Global Travel Luggage Market Size By Value & Forecast
- Global Casual Luggage Market Size By Value & Forecast
- Global Business Luggage Market Size By Value & Forecast
- Global Luggage Market Segmental Analysis: By Company, By Country, By Region, By Segment, By Sales Channel
- Key Vendors in this market space
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Abbreviations
3. Methodology
4. Global Passenger Traffic Overview
5. Global Luggage Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size By Value By Region
5.2. Market Size By Value By Segment
5.3. Market Share
5.3.1. By Company
5.3.2. By Region
5.3.3. By Country
5.3.4. By Segment
5.3.5. By Sales Channel
5.4. Global Travel Bag Market Outlook
5.4.1. Market Size By Value
5.4.2. Market Share By Region
5.5. Global Causal Bag Market Outlook
5.5.1. Market Size By Value
5.5.2. Market Share By Region
5.6. Global Business Bag Market Outlook
5.6.1. Market Size By Value
5.6.2. Market Share By Region
6. North America Luggage Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size By Value
6.1.1. Overall Market
6.1.2. Travel Bag Market
6.1.3. Causal Bag Market
6.1.4. Business Bag Market
6.2. Market Share
6.2.1. By Country
6.2.2. By Segment
6.3. USA Luggage Market Outlook
6.4. Canada Luggage Market Outlook
6.5. Mexico Luggage Market Outlook
6.6. Rest of North America Luggage Market Outlook
7. South America Luggage Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size By Value
7.1.1. Overall Market
7.1.2. Travel Bag Market
7.1.3. Causal Bag Market
7.1.4. Business Bag Market
7.2. Market Share
7.2.1. By Country
7.2.2. By Segment
7.3. Brazil Luggage Market Outlook
7.4. Argentina Luggage Market Outlook
7.5. Colombia Luggage Market Outlook
7.6. Rest of South America Luggage Market Outlook
8. Europe Luggage Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size By Value
8.1.1. Overall Market
8.1.2. Travel Bag Market
8.1.3. Causal Bag Market
8.1.4. Business Bag Market
8.2. Market Share
8.2.1. By Country
8.2.2. By Segment
8.3. Germany Luggage Market Outlook
8.4. United Kingdom Luggage Market Outlook
8.5. Spain Luggage Market Outlook
8.6. France Luggage Market Outlook
8.7. Italy Luggage Market Outlook
8.8. Rest of Europe Luggage Market Outlook
9. Asia Pacific Luggage Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size By Value
9.1.1. Overall Market
9.1.2. Travel Bag Market
9.1.3. Causal Bag Market
9.1.4. Business Bag Market
9.2. Market Share
9.2.1. By Country
9.2.2. By Segment
9.3. China Luggage Market Outlook
9.4. Japan Luggage Market Outlook
9.5. India Luggage Market Outlook
9.6. South Korea Luggage Market Outlook
9.7. Australia Luggage Market Outlook
9.8. Rest of Asia Pacific Luggage Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Luggage Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size By Value
10.1.1. Overall Market
10.1.2. Travel Bag Market
10.1.3. Causal Bag Market
10.1.4. Business Bag Market
10.2. Market Share
10.2.1. By Country
10.2.2. By Segment
10.3. United Arab Emirates Luggage Market Outlook
10.4. Saudi Arabia Luggage Market Outlook
10.5. South Africa Luggage Market Outlook
10.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Luggage Market Outlook
11. Raw Material & Manufacturing Process
12. Global Luggage Market Dynamics
12.1. Key Drivers
12.2. Key Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
13.1. Stylish Luggage for Style conscious people
13.2. Developing pattern of leather luggage
13.3. Preference for Light weight luggage
13.4. Smart luggage is satisfying travellers with safety
14. Competitive Landscape
- ACE Co. Ltd
- Bric's Industria Valigeria Fine SPA
- Calvin Klein Inc.
- David Jones Limited
- Delsey S.A
- Etienne Aigner AG
- Luggage America Inc
- Michel Kors Holding Ltd
- Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (LVMH)
- Nike, Inc
- Prada S.p.A.
- Raden Inc.
- Samsonite International S.A
- Targus Group International, Inc
- Travelpro International, Inc
- V F Corporation
- VIP industries Limited
- Valigeria Roncato S.p.A
- Victorinox AG
