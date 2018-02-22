Mesh Technology Infusion Into Artificial Intelligence Fueling Major Shift in Technology

PALM BEACH, Florida, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to an article published by IoTforall.com, innovative tech companies, software developers and even high tech automakers are leading a radical transformation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the automotive industry. They are refining and redefining existing technologies and introducing new, exciting concepts like AI and the connected car to give us a driving experience that will be like nothing we've ever known. Most of the technological advances in automobiles have been focused until now, and rightly so, on making cars safer while also providing simple user conveniences, like GPS navigation. The rise of mesh computers and technology is poised to significantly impact a number of tech sectors including the auto industry as the new technology aims to change the world as society knows it. Digital mesh technology is the concept of integrating multiple smart machines and connecting them to endless devices such as infusing mesh technology into artificial technology as it relates to autonomous driving. Active companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC: GOPH), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), Aptiv (NYSE: APTV), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a development-stage company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence - enabled mobile technologies, reports new R&D efforts for its MESH Technology. New research includes testing of its MESH network technology for use in autonomous driving tracking and safety applications.



Gopher's core tracking technology is based on Artificial Intelligence data in real-time and is currently implemented in its pet tracking device, as previously announced. The new research division, named gNETCar, is focusing on autonomous car safety research using its proprietary tracking technology. Gopher tested the tracking technology, using its private, secured communication protocol, and performed safe, autonomous vehicle driving successful experiments. Read this and more news for GOPH at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



CTO, Dr. Rittman said, "Currently we are in the process of defining, adapting and testing of our advanced MESH network architecture to be implemented within autonomous driving systems. Our MESH network includes AI, deep learning methodology, which we believe will allow cars to rapidly and adaptably scale to safely handle situations as conditions change. Using Gopher's MESH technology, we believe it will potentially enable autonomous vehicles to communicate, learn and share vital safety details, among them road conditions, obstacles, weather and other safety information."



Dr. Rittman went on to say, "With Gopher's MESH technology, we expect data to be shared amongst all vehicles that are participating in the network for the most efficient, real-time, decision making." The MESH network is a communications network intended to be made up of radio nodes organized in a mesh topology. A mesh refers to rich interconnection among devices or nodes. Wireless mesh networks often consist of mesh clients, mesh routers and gateways.



In other Tech and AI developments in the markets of note:



Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), a leading memory and storage provider, this year announced with Rambus Inc., Northwest Logic and Avery Design, their efforts to deliver a comprehensive solution for GDDR6, the world's fastest discrete memory. This first-of-its-kind solution would enable GDDR6 use in advanced applications such as high-performance networking, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence and 5G infrastructure. Prior generations of GDDR memories, enabled by GPU vendors, were focused exclusively on the graphics market. While this allowed graphics and game console designs to take advantage of the significant performance advantage offered by GDDR, other applications could not because the necessary building blocks were not available.

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) was recognized as a 2018 Top 10 'Most Innovative Company' by business and technology magazine Fast Company. Also recognized is Aptiv-owned nuTonomy, a leading developer of state-of-the-art software systems for self-driving cars. Aptiv was recognized as a Top 10 'Most Innovative Company' in two categories -- transportation and artificial intelligence (AI), by Aptiv and nuTonomy, in its annual issue recognizing companies embracing innovation. Aptiv is making the future of mobility real with smart city pilot projects leveraging a fleet of approximately 150 self-driving vehicles to provide 'autonomous mobility-on-demand' in Singapore, Boston and Las Vegas by the end of 2018. During CES 2018, Aptiv conducted more than 400 automated rides with the general public to more than 20 destinations by leveraging partner Lyft's ride-hailing app.

In an article recently published on Top500.org, during Congressional testimony last week, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) proposed that the US government institute policies that would speed development of artificial intelligence. The testimony was submitted to the House Subcommittee on Information Technology, headed by Texas Congressman Will Hurd.

The purpose of the hearing - the first in a series of three - was to gather perspectives of industry professionals and other stakeholders to help guide the federal government in formulating public policy around AI technologies. The secondary purpose was to make sure the US maintains its leadership in AI, since from Hurd's perspective, "dominance in artificial intelligence is a guaranteed leg up in the realm of geopolitics and economics."

In this first hearing, the AI vendor community was represented NVIDIA and Intel. At this point, NVIDIA is the dominant provider of AI hardware components - its GPUs - while Intel aspires to be in that position. Submitting testimony was Amir Khosrowshahi, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Intel's Artificial Intelligence Products Group, and Ian Buck, Vice President and General Manager of NVIDIA's Tesla Data Center Business. Both outlined why the technology had the potential to transform whole sectors of the economy and what the federal government should be doing in response. Read this entire article at:https://www.top500.org/news/intel-nvidia-call-for-government-support-of-ai/

