PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leader in Performance CriticalTELecom solutions, announced today that it will demonstrate its concept for an augmented reality SeeWave interference locating system at MWC 2018 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona. SeeWave is a handheld interference hunting tool, used by wireless operators to track down unwanted signals that harm network performance. MWC attendees will have the opportunity to use SeeWave in conjunction with a Microsoft HoloLens to visualize spectrum and identify potential sources of interference in the real world.

"Efficient interference hunting is critical as operators continue to add spectrum and maximize capacity from existing frequency bands using both 4G and 5G technologies," said Jeff Miller, Senior Vice President and GM, RF Solutions. "PCTEL's concept for an augmented reality based interference detection system represents the future of test and measurement. It is made possible by SeeWave's new user interface for Android tablets, which will make it faster and easier than ever to track down interference at its source using PCTEL's flex scanning receivers," added Miller.

"At PCTEL, we're excited about the ways augmented reality can help our customers improve wireless network performance," said David Neumann, PCTEL's CEO. "We take this same customer driven approach to innovation on all of our products, whether we're developing a test and measurement solution for public safety or integrating a complex embedded antenna system for the Industrial Internet of Things."

To experience SeeWave with augmented reality for yourself, visit PCTEL at MWC, February 26 March 1 in Meeting Room 6047MR, Hall #6. You can also contact us to schedule a meeting at MWC.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Our precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our antenna customers. PCTEL's test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.pctel.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180222005328/en/

Contacts:

PCTEL, Inc.

Michael Rosenberg, (301) 444-2046

Director of Marketing

public.relations@pctel.com