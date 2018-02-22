

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Toro Co (TTC) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $52.14 million, or $0.48 per share. This was up from $40.12 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $548.25 million. This was up from $515.84 million last year.



Toro Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $52.14 Mln. vs. $40.12 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.7% -Revenue (Q1): $548.25 Mln vs. $515.84 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.17 to $1.22 Full year EPS guidance: $2.67 to $2.73



