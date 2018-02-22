

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) said that John Bilbrey has informed the company that he will retire as chairman of its board of directors. He will not stand for re-election at the company's 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for May 2, 2018.



Bilbrey, age 61, previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer and was elected to the Hershey Board of Directors in 2011. Bilbrey will continue to serve as chairman of the board for the remainder of his term.



Charles Davis, the company's lead independent director, age 69, will assume the role of chairman following the stockholders meeting in May.



