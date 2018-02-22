TeamViewer strengthens commitment to channel partners across the globe with new partner portal, enhanced deal registration and broader breadth of products and services

TeamViewer, a leading global software provider for IoT, connectivity, monitoring, support and team collaboration, today announced it has transformed its Global Channel Partner Program, enabling its partner community to drive new business opportunities with TeamViewer solutions, services and support to customers worldwide. With channel partner feedback in mind, TeamViewer is expanding its existing partner program with a number of significant investments to empower the partner ecosystem with highly-competitive compensation and incentives today and into the future.

"Our partnership with TeamViewer has been very successful and they are always available to support us quickly," said Jerry Hile, Owner of PC NetSource. "I expect these new program features will help us serve our customers even more efficiently and increase our profitability."

Feature enhancements and investments include:

Deal Registration Benefits: Allows resellers to secure new deals with additional margin, allowing for a competitive advantage. Additionally, TeamViewer's partners will be incentivized with points for securing new deals.

Newly-Designed Partner Portal TeamViewer has created a dedicated site, giving partners 24/7 access to logos, marketing material, case studies, guides and more for their own systems. The portal also allows partners to register deals quickly and simply.

TeamViewer has created a dedicated site, giving partners 24/7 access to logos, marketing material, case studies, guides and more for their own systems. The portal also allows partners to register deals quickly and simply. ITbrain Launches into the Channel: TeamViewer is broadening the breadth of their product availability in the channel with ITbrain, which includes asset management, monitoring, anti-malware and backup to the channel ecosystem. ITbrain is TeamViewer's IT management performance platform, which offers a comprehensive suite of products for efficient IT management through solutions that protect, monitor and backup IT assets.

"Our commitment to our channel partners is centered on delivering superior services to strengthen their reputation and trust with customers," said Konstantin Ebert, Vice President Sales EMEA, APAC Global Channels at TeamViewer. "We've carefully designed a program that gives our partners the market advantage to increase their competitiveness, accelerate growth and improve profitability with access to the latest TeamViewer information and assets. This approach will ensure they can sell and inform potential customers on the benefits they need, whenever and wherever they need them."

With more than 1.5 billion devices connected, TeamViewer's all-in-one software offers remote desktop access, support, and online meetings. The company's global network of partners is comprised of IT systems management and security providers, value-added resellers, and referral partners, committed to providing the best solution for remote access and support to any device in the world.

For more information on becoming a channel partner, visit us at https://www.teamviewer.us/channel-partner/.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global software provider for IoT, connectivity, monitoring, support and team collaboration. Established in 2005 in Göppingen, Germany, TeamViewer employs approximately 700 people in more than 60 countries around the world. The solution portfolio covers the entire business lifecycle, and addresses specific needs including; screen sharing, remote desktop, remote access, instant business chat, web and video conferencing, backup, anti-malware, online whiteboards and much more. TeamViewer's flagship product has been activated on more than 1.5 billion devices, of which at least 30 million are connected to TeamViewer at any point in time. Further information is available at: www.teamviewer.us

