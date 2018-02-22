Optiva is Now a Telco-focused Google Cloud Technology Partner

TORONTO, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New Optiva' solutions offer carrier-grade, end-to-end, converged billing BSS product developed on Google Cloud Platform

Redknee Solutions Inc. (TSX: RKN) dba Optiva ("Optiva"), an innovative software company that delivers mission-critical monetization and subscriber management solutions to leading communication service providers (CSPs) globally, today announced that Optiva is now a Google Cloud Technology Partner.

"The work we are doing with Google Cloud is a game-changer for CSPs, bringing to their BSS/OSS systems the speed, scalability and savings they need to win in their markets," said Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva. "We are incredibly excited to offer Google Cloud Platform deployments to lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) across the board for our customers and to integrate an unparalleled database in Cloud Spanner, which offers incredible performance."

The company's work with Google Cloud demonstrates its anticipation of market trends around digital transformation, its focus on its customers' success and its investment in research and development to elevate its software. Optiva will kick off their partnership with Google Cloud at the 2018 Mobile World Congress Feb. 26 to March 1 in Barcelona, Spain, and jointly showcase two new innovations:

Optiva Charging Engine', with Google Cloud Spanner, increasing scalability and generating 10 times faster processing speed at one-tenth the cost of Oracle databases.*

Optiva Revenue Management Suite', delivering 80 percent lower TCO when deployed on Google Cloud Platform, when compared to on premise Optiva deployments.

Optiva is also offering the10x Challenge- an opportunity for customers using Optiva Charging Engine' or Redknee Unified to see a 10 times performance improvement in their own environments with their own data, using Cloud Spanner and Google Cloud Platform. This proof of concept is available at no cost to customers.**

To learn more from Optiva and Google Cloud, visit themat the 2018 Mobile World Congress, Hall 2 Stand 2J31.

*Based on internal testing by Optiva.

**Subject to terms and conditions.

About Optiva (formerly Redknee Solutions Inc.):

Optiva monetizes today's digital world for communications service providers. Our portfolio of subscriber management software enables real-time billing, charging, policy management and user experience functionality that is mission-critical for our customers' growth and innovation. Available on-premise or in the cloud, Optiva' solutions are designed to deliver the most impact for the best value. Our deep market knowledge and powerful analytical insights coupled with the Customer Success program ensure our customers have what they need to achieve their strategic business goals. Established in 1999, Redknee Solutions Inc., dba Optiva, can be found on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RKN). For more information, please go tohttp://www.optiva.com.

