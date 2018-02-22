

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) ('Verona Pharma'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces today that it will report its audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2017 on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.



Verona Pharma will host an investment community conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (1:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time) on February 27, 2018 to discuss the full year financial results and provide a clinical development update.



Analysts and investors may participate in the conference call by utilizing the conference ID: 5228115 and dialing the following numbers:



* 866-564-7439 or (646) 828-8143 for callers in the United States * 0800 279 7204 or 44 (0)330 336 9411 for callers in the United Kingdom * 0800 101 1732 or 49 (0)69 2222 2018 for calls in Germany



Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the 'Investors' page of Verona Pharma's website at www.veronapharma.com and clicking on the 'Events and Presentations' link.



A webcast replay of the conference call (audio) will be available for 30 days on the 'Investors' page of Verona Pharma's website at www.veronapharma.com.



About Verona Pharma plc



Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Verona Pharma's product candidate, RPL554, is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. In clinical trials, treatment with RPL554 has been observed to result in statistically significant improvements in lung function as compared to placebo, and has shown clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in lung function when administered in addition to frequently used short- and long-acting bronchodilators as compared to such bronchodilators administered as a single agent. Verona Pharma is developing RPL554 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis (CF), and potentially asthma.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Verona Pharma plc via GlobeNewswire



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX