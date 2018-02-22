Healthcare Cyber Security Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts & Analysis by Component (Solution, Services), Solution (Breach Detection, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Cloud and Data centres, Data Loss Protection, Identity and Access Management, Mobile Devices, Risk and Compliance Management), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Deployment Application, End-User and Geography with Profiles of Leading Companies

Report Details

Healthcare Cybersecurity - our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Where is the Healthcare Cybersecurity market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this new report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2028, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Discover How to Stay Ahead

Our 186-page report provides 128 tables, charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Healthcare Cybersecurity market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2028 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2028, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, the Healthcare Cybersecurity market is segmented by solution, technology and application, each forecasted at a global and regional level.

Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market by Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market by Solution Type

• Breach Detection

• Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery

• Cloud and Data Centres

• Data Loss Prevention

• Identity and Access Management

• Mobile Devices

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Others

Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market by Service

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market by Deployment

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market by Application

• Application Security

• Cloud Security

• Content Security

• Endpoint Security

• Network and Wireless Security

Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market by End-User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Pharmaceutical Companies

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 10 leading national markets:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Healthcare Cybersecurity market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

There will be growth in both established and in developing countries. Our analyses show that the both developed and developing markets, the India, Australia and China in particular, will continue to achieve high revenue growth to 2028.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for Healthcare Cybersecurity will surpass $5.8bn in 2018, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2028.

Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

Howthe Healthcare Cybersecurity Market report helps you

In summary, our 186-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for 6 segmentations of the Healthcare Cybersecurity market, with forecasts for 2 components of healthcare cybersecurity, 8 solution types, 2 service types, 2 methods of deployment, 5 applications and 3 end-users, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2027 for 5 regional and 10 key national markets- See forecasts for the Healthcare Cybersecurity market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico Germany, France, the UK, China, India, Australia and Japan.

• What stimulates and restrains companies and the market

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Healthcare Cybersecurity market

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions.

Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Healthcare Cybersecurity market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Healthcare Cyber Security Market Forecast 2018-2028: Forecasts & Analysis by Component (Solution, Services), Solution (Breach Detection, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Cloud and Data centres, Data Loss Protection, Identity and Access Management, Mobile Devices, Risk and Compliance Management, Others), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Application (Application Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, Endpoint Security, Network and Wireless Security), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmaceuticals) and Geography with Profiles of Leading Companies.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2132/Healthcare-Cyber-Security-Market-Forecast-2018-2028

Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Absolute (Vancouver, Canada)

Agari (San Mateo, Calif.)

AlienVault (San Mateo, Calif.)

AllClear ID (Austin, Texas)

Arxan (San Francisco)

Auth0 (Bellvue, Wash.)

Axway (Phoenix)

Barracuda Networks (Campbell, Calif.)

Barrier1 (Minneapolis)

Battelle (Columbus, Ohio)

Bayshore Networks (Bethesda, Md.)

BeyondTrust (Phoenix)

BIO-key (Wall Township, N.J.)

Bitglass (Campbell, Calif.)

BlueCat (Grapevine, Texas)

Booz Allen Hamilton

Bradford Networks (Boston)

Bromium (Cupertino, Calif.)

CA Inc.

CA Technologies (New York City)

Centripetal (Herndon, Va.)

CipherCloud (San Jose, Calif.)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Clearwater Compliance (Nashville, Tenn.)

Coalfire (Westminster, Colo.)

Code42 (Minneapolis)

Comodo (Clifton, N.J.)

Computer Science Corporation

CORL Technologies (Atlanta)

Cryptzone (Waltham, Mass.)

Cybereason (Boston)

Cylance (Irvine, Calif.)

Cymmetria (Palo Alto, Calif.)

CynergisTek (Austin, Texas)

Dataguise (Fremont, Calif.)

DataMotion Health (Florham Park, N.J.)

DB Networks (San Diego)

DeviceLock (San Roman, Calif.)

Digital Defense (San Antonio)

DomainTools (Seattle)

Duo Security (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

EnSilo (San Francisco)

eSentire (Cambridge, Ontario)

ESET (Bratislava, Slovakia)

Exabeam (San Mateo, Calif.)

FireMon (Overland Park, Kan.)

Flexera Software (Itasca, Ill.)

ForeScout (Cupertino, Calif.)

ForgeRock (San Francisco)

Fox Technologies (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

General Dynamics IT (Fairfax, Va.)

GigaTrust (Herndon, Va.)

Intel Security Group

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

McAfee Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Inc.

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com