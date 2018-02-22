The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija has been held on 22 February 2018. 6 shareholders owning 42,090,223 ordinary registered shares of the Company which amounts to 98.34 % of the whole votes took part in it. The following resolutions were taken at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:



1. Regarding changes in Statutes of AB Kauno Energija itemizing the scope and functions of the Supervisory Board, Management Board and Chief Executive in them.



The resolution is as follows: to change the Statutes of AB Kauno Energija stating them in new edition in accordance with the project by Kaunas city municipality and to authorise Chief Executive of AB Kauno Energija Mr. Rimantas Bakas sign text of the changed Statutes (enclosed).



2. Regarding recall of member of the Supervisory Board.



The resolution is as follows: to recall Mr. Židrunas Garšva from the Supervisory Board of AB Kauno Energija until the expiration of tenure.



3. Regarding election of member of the Supervisory Board of AB Kauno Energija.



The resolution is as follows: to elect Mr. Darius Razmislevicius as a member of the Supervisory Board of AB Kauno Energija.



Loreta Miliauskiene, Head of the Economics and Planning Department, tel. +370 37 305 855



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=665140