Ripple News UpdateVolatility is a normal feature of capital markets, but trapeze-like swings in XRP prices are enough to terrify even the toughest investors. The only solution is to keep an eye on the long-term trends driving XRP adoption.That said, it can't have been easy for investors to see Ripple prices fall 7.8% in the last 24 hours. The XRP to USD exchange rate dropped below $1.00 for the first time in over a week, bringing the rate to $0.987.Ripple (XRP) Price Chart.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...