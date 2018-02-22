ZTO Express Remains UnrespectedWhen we think of the e-commerce segment in China, investors immediately think of heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), which sends over 26 billion parcels a year in China. The thing is, those parcels need to be delivered.In China, major carriers like United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) are irrelevant, meaning that this lucrative space is largely fragmented and dominated by a few big players, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) as the leader.ZTO Express has a market cap of close to $11.0 billion, which.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...