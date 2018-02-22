Speaker panel to address ethical issues in Artificial Intelligence (AI); IEEE booth features "IEEE uniVRse," an experience of emerging augmented, mixed and virtual reality technologies

IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and theIEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA), today announced activities scheduled during the 2018 Mobile World Congress to be held 26 February- 01 March 2018 in the Mobile World Capital, Barcelona, Spain. IEEE-SA will be participating on the panel session AI Everywhere: Ethics and Responsibility, which takes place 26 February from 13:30-14:30 pm in Hall 4, Auditorium 4.

Dr. Clara Neppel, IEEE senior director, European Business Operations, and Aurélie Pols, data governance and privacy engineer and IEEE P7002 Data Privacy Process Working Group participant, will lend their perspectives to a panel discussion on the opportunities and benefits of AI, exploring how rapid advancements in the technology are raising ethical concerns today related to social profiling, privacy, and security. The panel discussion will also shed light on emerging issues that need to be addressed today to prepare for future AI developments. Topics include defining standards development challenges presented by complex intelligent systems that are constantly evolving and learning, with insight from thought leaders taking on the challenge of creating an ethically responsible AI-powered future.

"With the rapid emergence and ongoing expansion of ubiquitous monitoring connected to intelligent systems, privacy and security issues are becoming of utmost importance across a wide range of applications," said Konstantinos Karachalios, managing director for IEEE-SA. "IEEE is committed to methodological approaches towards standardization that address ethical considerations in autonomous and intelligent systems, such as transparency, accountability and ethics, throughout the entire engineering life cycle processes."

IEEE will also host an experiential trade show booth at Mobile World Congress 2018. Located in Hall 7, booth #7L71, IEEE will feature "IEEE uniVRse," an experience of emerging augmented, mixed and virtual reality technologies. Participants will explore their technology future, highlighted by visionary applications in healthcare and colonizing other worlds. Along the way, they will experiment with some of the innovations IEEE is helping bring about to enable this transformation.

About the IEEE Standards Association

The IEEE Standards Association, a globally recognized standards-setting body within IEEE, develops consensus standards through an open process that engages industry and brings together a broad stakeholder community. IEEE standards set specifications and best practices based on current scientific and technological knowledge. The IEEE-SA has a portfolio of over 1,200 active standards and over 650 standards under development. For more information visit http://standards.ieee.org.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.

