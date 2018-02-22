February 2018 Release Includes Iris AI Enhancements, New Amazon and Reltio Snaps, Platform Performance Gains, and More

SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced updates to its Enterprise Integration Cloud platform. The new release includes enhancements to SnapLogic's Iris AI capabilities, expanded support for Amazon and Reltio, and platform performance upgrades. With these updates, customers relying on SnapLogic accelerate performance, reduce time to value, and achieve self-service integration goals.

As organizations turn to AI and machine learning to meet heightened customer demands, SnapLogic has applied a new neural network algorithm to its machine learning-based recommendation engine, Iris Integration Assistant, to provide even greater speed and accuracy in first-Snap and next-Snap suggestions when building integration pipelines. This shortens the pipeline-building learning curve for citizen integrators and allows them to self-drive integration projects without relying on IT.

"At SnapLogic, we have experimented with a number of machine learning algorithms and have discovered a way to employ neural networks to achieve a high degree of predictive accuracy for the Integration Assistant," said Greg Benson, Chief Scientist at SnapLogic. "We have found that by properly configuring and training our neural network we can better capture the nuanced relationships between different Snaps in integration tasks that result in high-quality recommendations for our growing customer base."

Performance and User Experience Improvements

SnapLogic continues to improve the platform's performance and user productivity. New Expression Language Optimization helps customers rapidly build and execute integrations and achieve faster and better business results. Also with this release, enhancements to Autonomous Pipeline Execution further simplifies the integration process and eliminates latency, allowing customers to execute integration projects, gain access to data, and derive business insights more quickly.

In addition to performance improvements, SnapLogic has enhanced the platform's user experience by introducing new Recycle Bin functionality, allowing users to restore deleted assets for up to 30 days. Possible service disruptions have been mitigated by adding a Selectable Update Window capability, allowing users to choose their preferred time to update their platform for each quarterly release starting with the May 2018 release.

New and Enhanced Snaps

SnapLogic now counts more than 450 Snaps in its comprehensive library of pre-built intelligent connectors. New and enhanced Snap Packs highlight SnapLogic's continued commitment to customer success and the partner ecosystem.

Amazon : SnapLogic continues to build on its partnership with Amazon. In this release, SnapLogic offers the new Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS) Snap Pack for organizations to process and receive updates on large quantities of data across sources and channels. This adds to existing SnapLogic connectivity across the Amazon Web Services portfolio, including Amazon Redshift, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon S3, and more.

: SnapLogic continues to build on its partnership with Amazon. In this release, SnapLogic offers the new Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS) Snap Pack for organizations to process and receive updates on large quantities of data across sources and channels. This adds to existing SnapLogic connectivity across the Amazon Web Services portfolio, including Amazon Redshift, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon S3, and more. Reltio : With performance updates to the Reltio Snap Pack, customers can seamlessly integrate Reltio with other applications and enhance the quality of their data for analysis. With enhanced performance, customers gain full visibility of their data ranging from human resources, sales and marketing, finance, and more.

: With performance updates to the Reltio Snap Pack, customers can seamlessly integrate Reltio with other applications and enhance the quality of their data for analysis. With enhanced performance, customers gain full visibility of their data ranging from human resources, sales and marketing, finance, and more. Additional Enhanced Snaps: SAP Added network failure functionality Microsoft Dynamics CRM Improved performance for batch updates Salesforce Improved error handling ORC File Reader and Writer Added nameservice support Amazon S3 Reader and Writer Enhanced versioning support MongoDB Added SSL certificate option for enhanced security



To learn more about the February 2018 release, check out the SnapLogic blog.

