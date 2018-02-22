Coriant MWC 2018 Multi-sided Solutions Showcase to Feature Affirmed Networks' 5G Mobile Core

Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale Internet operators today announced it is partnering with Affirmed Networks to expand its 5G customer offerings. Building upon its recently introduced Multi-Sided Platform Partner Program, Coriant will feature an integrated, software-defined, 5G offering in collaboration with Affirmed Networks as part of its innovation showcase at Mobile World Congress 2018.

"As 5G continues to drive convergence of radio and fiber at the edge, this partnership provides a highly differentiated offering that leverages Coriant's deep expertise in IP and optics and Affirmed's leadership in virtualized 5G mobile core solutions," said Dr. Hossein Moiin, Strategic Executive Advisor, Coriant. "The combination will help network operators create a cost-optimized, COTS-based, real-time, and software-defined infrastructure that will dramatically accelerate innovation in 5G services."

With a common vision for open, disaggregated, and virtualized networks, Coriant's partnership with Affirmed brings proven mobile expertise and innovation to its multi-sided platform ecosystem, including the industry's first cloud native 5G mobile core solution that provides advanced capabilities such as network slicing, integrated virtual probes, end-to-end service automation, and delivers industry-leading performance with 10X performance gains.

"Mobile operators deploying 5G solutions will gain unprecedented performance and accelerate their ability to efficiently deliver customized services," said Hassan Ahmed, Chairman and CEO, Affirmed Networks. "We are focused on creating a seamless 5G adoption experience for our customers with end-to-end solutions delivered through partnerships with leaders like Coriant."

"The combination of best-in-class ecosystem partnerships and lifecycle management capabilities is critical to accelerating end-user service innovation as mobile networks evolve to 5G," said Shaygan Kheradpir, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Coriant. "We see tremendous opportunity in our partnership with Affirmed, whose 5G mobile core offerings are a perfect complement to our Hyperscale Carrier Architecture and expanded portfolio of software-defined, virtual transport and routing solutions."

About Affirmed Networks, Inc.

Affirmed Networks has achieved significant attention as its Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) solution has become the standard for the world's top mobile operators. Currently, the company has been deployed commercially, including in Tier 1 and Tier 2 mobile networks, and is engaged in many trials worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.affirmednetworks.com.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant SDN/NFV-enabled portfolio of open, disruptive, and hyperscale solutions and Multi-Sided Platform innovations helps network operators cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the service value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and information.

