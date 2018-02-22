The IoT Tech Expo Global is returning to London's Olympia on the 18-19 April with some exciting new additions including 2 co-located events covering Blockchain and AI, new topics, keynotes and a larger expo! With 12,000 attendees expected and 8 IoT conference tracks exploring the latest innovations within the Internet of Things, you will be able to learn about the impact of IoT on many industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Insurance, Logistics, Government, Energy, Construction and Automotive

With 12,000 attendees expected and 8 IoT conference tracks exploring the latest innovations within the Internet of Things, you will be able to learn about the impact of IoT on many industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Insurance, Logistics, Government, Energy, Construction and Automotive.

1. The exhibition and start-up incubator zone

In partnership with IBM, Arrow and Indiegogo, the event will host a dedicated start-up incubator zone where you can see the latest technologies and innovations in action, in addition to the vast exhibition of 300+ companies who will be showcasing their products and services within the field of IoT, Blockchain and AI.

2. 9 Conference Tracks covering IoT, Blockchain and AI

Your Free Expo Pass will provide access to 9 conference tracks; Developing for the IoT, Data Analytics for AI IoT, Privacy Security, IoT Innovations Technologies, ICOs Cryptocurrencies, Blockchain for Business, Developing Blockchain Applications, Blockchain Technologies and AI Technologies. Register for your free expo pass here.

3. Keynote Panel: Future of IoT predictions for a connected world

Taking place on the 18 April within the Developing for the IoT conference track, the Innovation and Product Director at Co-op and the Technology Principal at BP will look at the newest innovations within IoT software, hardware and platforms and explore what will companies will have to do to still be viable in a 2022 IoT marketplace. Which sectors will see growth in the next 5 years and which ones will fall by the wayside?

4. Strategies for funding your IoT idea

Analysing the IoT start up global landscape, and how new businesses are entering the market, representatives from Startupbootcamp, Indiegogo and IBM will compare funding strategies strengths and weaknesses and discuss new ways to fund IoT projects using decentralised funding, for example ICOs. What impact will the big four (Amazon, IBM, Google and Microsoft) have on companies entering the IoT market? This session is within the IoT Innovations conference on the 19 April.

5. IoT and AI data analytics for intelligent decision making

Representatives from Schneider Electric, Gartner and Orange will be identifying target-rich, high-value data that can be used to generate business intelligence, looking at the use of cloud analytics platforms to derive value from IoT data, and discussing the barriers to widespread IoT/ AI /Big Data value delivery and how these might be overcome. This session is within the Data Analytics for AI IoT conference on the 18 April.

6. 2 co-located events

Co-located with the IoT Tech Expo, the Blockchain Expo and AI Expo will allow you to explore 3 ecosystems in 1 and discover how the convergence of these 3 areas is powering the future of technology!

7. Using data effectively and overcoming IoT privacy and security issues

Within the dedicated Privacy and Security track on the 19 April, topics covered include tackling data security challenges of the IoT, GDPR, managing your identity and privacy in the IoT, the importance of collaboration for IoT security and the role of penetration testing in the IoT.

