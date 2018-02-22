Global Swimwear and Beachwear Market 2016-2018 & 2024: Direct-to-Consumer Online-Only Swimwear Brands Transform Retail Structure of Swimwear Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Swimwear and Beachwear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Swimwear and Beachwear both in Million Units and US$ Million. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The Global market is further analyzed in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Men's Wear

Women's Wear

Children's Wear

The report profiles 198 companies including many key and niche players such as:

American Apparel, Inc. ( USA )

) Arena Italia S.p.A ( Italy )

) Diana Sport ( Italy )

( ) La Perla Group ( Italy )

) NoZONE Clothing Limited ( Canada )

) O'Neill, Inc. ( USA )

) PARAH S.p.A ( Italy )

) Perry Ellis International, Inc. ( USA )

) Jantzen Apparel LLC ( USA )

) PVH Corp. ( USA )

) Quiksilver, Inc. ( USA )

) Seafolly ( Australia )

) Seaspray Swimwear (UK)

Speedo International Ltd. (UK)

Swimwear Anywhere, Inc. (US)

TYR Sport, Inc. ( USA )

) Wacoal Europe Ltd. (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Swimwear and Beachwear: Stylish, Trendy and Aesthetic Apparel for Water-based Leisure and Sports Activities

Market Highlights

Women's Swimwear Continues to Rule the Roost

Men's Swimwear Market - Changing Perceptions Augur Well for Segment Growth

Children's Swimwear and Beachwear Segment Set for Robust Growth

US and Brazil Lead the Global Market, Asia-Pacific Set for Fastest Growth

Popularity of Beach Culture and Indoor Watersports Fuels Swimwear Market in China

Increasing Health Awareness - A Key Growth Driver

Fashion - An Indispensable Aspect of Swimwear and Beachwear

Competition

Direct-to-Consumer Online-Only Swimwear Brands Transform Retail Structure of Swimwear Market

Export-Import Statistics



2. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Leisure Travel - A Business Case for Swimwear and Beachwear

Luxury Swimwear Market: Focus on Proper Fit, Comfort & Exclusive Features to Drive Growth

Rising Popularity of Water Sports Drives Creation of Sports

Inspired Swimwear Collections

Celebrities Drive Swimwear and Beachwear Fashion Trends

UV Protective Swimwear for Kids - A Panacea for Parents Concern

The Growing Significance of Sustainability in Swimwear

Eco-friendly Swimwear Continues to Gain Ground

Bikinis Lose their Appeal amidst Soaring Consumer Interest in One-Piece Swimsuits

Brands Look to Address Concerns over Proper Fit of Swimsuits

Modest Swimwear - A Burgeoning Market

Controversy Surrounds Burkini Beachwear

Plus-Size Swimwear Exhibits Significant Growth Potential

Swimwear and Beachwear Makers Make Hay while the Sun Shines

Beachwear Accessories Offered as Add-ons to Increase Profits

Product Innovations: Name of the Game

Are Expensive Swimwear Worth the Price?

FINA Bans High-Technology Swimsuits



3. TRENDS IN THE WOMEN'S AND MEN'S SWIMWEAR AND BEACHWEAR CATEGORIES

Swimwear Trends for Spring-Summer 2018

Women's Swimwear and Beachwear

Design Trends in Women's Swimwear

Retro Wear Back in Fashion

Popular Swimsuits Brands in 2017

Swimsuits/Bikini Trends in 2016

Beachwear Trends for the Year 2016

Men's Swimwear and Beachwear

Men's Swimwear Market - Treading on a Positive Note

Design Trends in the Men's Swimwear Market

Floral Patterns and Bright Colors - In Vogue in Men's Segment



4. PRODUCT REVIEW

Swimwear

Swimsuits: An Overview

Some Interesting Facts

Evolution of Swimsuits

Advantages of Swimwear

Market Segmentation

Women's Swimwear

One-Piece Swimsuits

Tank Suits

Sling Bikini

Pretzel suit

Monokini

Maillots

Two-Piece Swimsuits

Kneeskin

Bodyskin

Racerback

Men's Swimwear

Racing Suits

Drag Suits

Square Leg Suits

Men's Bikinis

Swim Trunks

Speedos

Legskin

Kid's Swimwear

Kids Bathing Suits

Girls Swimsuits

Beachwear

Beachwear - More Substantial Wear

Evolution of Beachwear

Beach-Ready Combinations

Women's Beachwear

Styles in Vogue

Materials in Use

Bandeaux

Bikinis

Bathrobes

Beach Pants

Cover-ups

Joggers

Kimono

Pareos

Sarongs

Swim Pants

Thongs

Burkini Beach Wear

Men's Beachwear

Men's Shirts

Men's Shorts

Men Board Shorts

Men's Beach Pants

Waterproof Pants

Kids/Children's Beachwear

Kids Capris

Girls Shirts

Boys Shorts

Distribution of Swimwear and Beachwear



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND INTRODUCTIONS

Ermenegildo Zegna to Introduce Beachwear Collection

Three Graces London Introduces Beachwear

Reformation Unveils Swimwear Line

ZAFUL Introduces 2017 Spring Swimwear Collection

Vaute Couture Launches New Swimwear Line Made from Eco

Friendly Material

Arena's World's First-Ever Swimsuit that Communicates through Smartphone

STEPIN2NOW Swimwear Comes Up with Revolutionary Swimsuit for Women with Arthritis

Arena Introduces New Swimwear Range for Finswimming

ShaLaJ Swimwear Introduces New Spring/ Summer 2015 Collection through RealityCanWait Campaign

TYR Sport Unveils Its Spring/Summer Collection of Swimwear



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Manhattan Beachwear Partners with F1-Generation

Hong Kong-based Designers Unveil Mint Escape Swimwear

L Catterton Asia Creates Swimwear and Beach Lifestyle Platform by Combining MAAJI and SEAFOLLY

Billabong Divests Tigerlily Swimwear Brand

Swimming Australia and arena Enter into Partnership

TYR Sport Signs Extended Partnership with U.S. Masters Swimming

TYR Sports Inks Multi-Year Supplier Deal for University of Arizona Swimming and Diving teams

Speedo Signs Deal with Aquafil to Develop Swimsuits from Remnants of Nylon



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 198 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 204)

The United States (87)

(87) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (79)

(79) France (4)

(4)

Germany (7)

(7)

The United Kingdom (21)

(21)

Italy (20)

(20)

Spain (6)

(6)

Rest of Europe (21)

(21) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)

(Excluding Japan) (28) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (2)

(2) Africa (1)



