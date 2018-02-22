Global Swimwear and Beachwear Market 2016-2018 & 2024: Direct-to-Consumer Online-Only Swimwear Brands Transform Retail Structure of Swimwear Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Swimwear and Beachwear - Global Strategic Business Report" report
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Swimwear and Beachwear both in Million Units and US$ Million. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The Global market is further analyzed in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Men's Wear
- Women's Wear
- Children's Wear
The report profiles 198 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- American Apparel, Inc. (USA)
- Arena Italia S.p.A (Italy)
- Diana Sport (Italy)
- La Perla Group (Italy)
- NoZONE Clothing Limited (Canada)
- O'Neill, Inc. (USA)
- PARAH S.p.A (Italy)
- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (USA)
- Jantzen Apparel LLC (USA)
- PVH Corp. (USA)
- Quiksilver, Inc. (USA)
- Seafolly (Australia)
- Seaspray Swimwear (UK)
- Speedo International Ltd. (UK)
- Swimwear Anywhere, Inc. (US)
- TYR Sport, Inc. (USA)
- Wacoal Europe Ltd. (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Swimwear and Beachwear: Stylish, Trendy and Aesthetic Apparel for Water-based Leisure and Sports Activities
Market Highlights
Women's Swimwear Continues to Rule the Roost
Men's Swimwear Market - Changing Perceptions Augur Well for Segment Growth
Children's Swimwear and Beachwear Segment Set for Robust Growth
US and Brazil Lead the Global Market, Asia-Pacific Set for Fastest Growth
Popularity of Beach Culture and Indoor Watersports Fuels Swimwear Market in China
Increasing Health Awareness - A Key Growth Driver
Fashion - An Indispensable Aspect of Swimwear and Beachwear
Competition
Direct-to-Consumer Online-Only Swimwear Brands Transform Retail Structure of Swimwear Market
Export-Import Statistics
2. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Leisure Travel - A Business Case for Swimwear and Beachwear
Luxury Swimwear Market: Focus on Proper Fit, Comfort & Exclusive Features to Drive Growth
Rising Popularity of Water Sports Drives Creation of Sports
Inspired Swimwear Collections
Celebrities Drive Swimwear and Beachwear Fashion Trends
UV Protective Swimwear for Kids - A Panacea for Parents Concern
The Growing Significance of Sustainability in Swimwear
Eco-friendly Swimwear Continues to Gain Ground
Bikinis Lose their Appeal amidst Soaring Consumer Interest in One-Piece Swimsuits
Brands Look to Address Concerns over Proper Fit of Swimsuits
Modest Swimwear - A Burgeoning Market
Controversy Surrounds Burkini Beachwear
Plus-Size Swimwear Exhibits Significant Growth Potential
Swimwear and Beachwear Makers Make Hay while the Sun Shines
Beachwear Accessories Offered as Add-ons to Increase Profits
Product Innovations: Name of the Game
Are Expensive Swimwear Worth the Price?
FINA Bans High-Technology Swimsuits
3. TRENDS IN THE WOMEN'S AND MEN'S SWIMWEAR AND BEACHWEAR CATEGORIES
Swimwear Trends for Spring-Summer 2018
Women's Swimwear and Beachwear
Design Trends in Women's Swimwear
Retro Wear Back in Fashion
Popular Swimsuits Brands in 2017
Swimsuits/Bikini Trends in 2016
Beachwear Trends for the Year 2016
Men's Swimwear and Beachwear
Men's Swimwear Market - Treading on a Positive Note
Design Trends in the Men's Swimwear Market
Floral Patterns and Bright Colors - In Vogue in Men's Segment
4. PRODUCT REVIEW
Swimwear
Swimsuits: An Overview
Some Interesting Facts
Evolution of Swimsuits
Advantages of Swimwear
Market Segmentation
Women's Swimwear
One-Piece Swimsuits
Tank Suits
Sling Bikini
Pretzel suit
Monokini
Maillots
Two-Piece Swimsuits
Kneeskin
Bodyskin
Racerback
Men's Swimwear
Racing Suits
Drag Suits
Square Leg Suits
Men's Bikinis
Swim Trunks
Speedos
Legskin
Kid's Swimwear
Kids Bathing Suits
Girls Swimsuits
Beachwear
Beachwear - More Substantial Wear
Evolution of Beachwear
Beach-Ready Combinations
Women's Beachwear
Styles in Vogue
Materials in Use
Bandeaux
Bikinis
Bathrobes
Beach Pants
Cover-ups
Joggers
Kimono
Pareos
Sarongs
Swim Pants
Thongs
Burkini Beach Wear
Men's Beachwear
Men's Shirts
Men's Shorts
Men Board Shorts
Men's Beach Pants
Waterproof Pants
Kids/Children's Beachwear
Kids Capris
Girls Shirts
Boys Shorts
Distribution of Swimwear and Beachwear
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS AND INTRODUCTIONS
Ermenegildo Zegna to Introduce Beachwear Collection
Three Graces London Introduces Beachwear
Reformation Unveils Swimwear Line
ZAFUL Introduces 2017 Spring Swimwear Collection
Vaute Couture Launches New Swimwear Line Made from Eco
Friendly Material
Arena's World's First-Ever Swimsuit that Communicates through Smartphone
STEPIN2NOW Swimwear Comes Up with Revolutionary Swimsuit for Women with Arthritis
Arena Introduces New Swimwear Range for Finswimming
ShaLaJ Swimwear Introduces New Spring/ Summer 2015 Collection through RealityCanWait Campaign
TYR Sport Unveils Its Spring/Summer Collection of Swimwear
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Manhattan Beachwear Partners with F1-Generation
Hong Kong-based Designers Unveil Mint Escape Swimwear
L Catterton Asia Creates Swimwear and Beach Lifestyle Platform by Combining MAAJI and SEAFOLLY
Billabong Divests Tigerlily Swimwear Brand
Swimming Australia and arena Enter into Partnership
TYR Sport Signs Extended Partnership with U.S. Masters Swimming
TYR Sports Inks Multi-Year Supplier Deal for University of Arizona Swimming and Diving teams
Speedo Signs Deal with Aquafil to Develop Swimsuits from Remnants of Nylon
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 198 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 204)
- The United States (87)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (79)
- France (4)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (21)
- Italy (20)
- Spain (6)
- Rest of Europe (21)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (2)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f2wwjn/global_swimwear?w=5
