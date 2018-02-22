IQE announced on Thursday that its joint-venture company The Compound Semiconductor Centre (CSC) is to have a key role in the launch of a new line of detectors for broadband applications. CSC, IQE's collaboration with Cardiff University, will work with partner ICS to launch the new product line of high speed InGaAs-InAIAs PIN and APD detectors, which work with superfast broadband fibre optic applications. IQE said: "This provides the first example of the effectiveness of the CSC JV business ...

