Freight management services provider Xpediator announced on Thursday that it has seen a 59% increase in revenues for 2017, up to £116m. The company reported that its three acquisitions from 2017 contributed £10m of the revenue, which was assisted by the company's three divisions all generating organic revenue growth over the course of the financial year. Xpediator's three divisions are Freight Forwarding, which trades under the Delamonde brand, Transport Services, traded under Affinity, and ...

