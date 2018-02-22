sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,20 Euro		-0,47
-5,42 %
WKN: A1J0S4 ISIN: IM00B7S9G985 Ticker-Symbol: PL8 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PLAYTECH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PLAYTECH PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,30
8,475
17:00
8,30
8,44
17:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PLAYTECH PLC
PLAYTECH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PLAYTECH PLC8,20-5,42 %